USS Intrepid veterans, memorabilia sought

The Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York City has issued an “all call” for former crew members and their artifacts from the World War II aircraft carrier USS Intrepid, CVS-11.

The 80th anniversary of the aircraft carrier’s commissioning will be Aug. 16 in New York City.

The museum is seeking former crew members to participate, and it also is accepting donations of personal artifacts and memorabilia. The occasion will include a homecoming ceremony.

To learn more about this commemoration and for registration information, former crew members and their family members can visit intrepidmuseum.org/80 or email fcm@intrepidmuseum.org.

Nicknamed “The Fighting I” by its crew, the Intrepid served in the Pacific during World War II, surviving five kamikaze attacks and one torpedo strike. Later, it conducted surveillance missions in the North Atlantic during the Cold War and served three tours of duty off Vietnam.

It also was one of the primary recovery vessels for NASA during the Mercury and Gemini missions, retrieving astronauts Scott Carpenter, Gus Grissom and John Young.