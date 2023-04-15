A historic day: First recruits graduate Sauk Valley Community College Police Academy

DIXON – A group of 21 cadets made history Friday as the first class to graduate from the Sauk Valley Community College Police Academy.

More than 100 family members, friends and law enforcement officials from across the state attended the graduation ceremony at Sterling High School’s Centennial Auditorium to celebrate the inaugural class, which began in January.

In law enforcement, there is nothing more powerful and supportive than the love of our families.” — Jason LaMendola, director of the SVCC Police Academy

“SVCC is proud to graduate our first class of the Police Academy,” Sauk President Dave Hellmich said. “In talking with our local law enforcement and municipalities, we identified a dire need, which was to provide immediate access for training the local community police officers for the Sauk Valley and beyond. Today we saw 21 individuals who benefitted from the police academy and who will go on to be assets in numerous communities around the state.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 The first class of SVCC Police Academy Basic Law Enforcement is led into Centennial Auditorium in Sterling Friday, April 14, 2023 for the school’s first graduation ceremony. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Each recruit was first hired by a department before enrolling in the SVCC Police Academy to complete the 14-week Basic Law Enforcement course.

Police Academy Director Jason LaMendola said it was a historic day for the college and the community, and the academy will make a large impact on law enforcement.

“We could not have asked for a better group to represent our first academy class,” LaMendola said. “With their dedication to community, respect and professionalism, they will certainly leave here and accomplish great things.”

Hellmich recognized Jon Mandrell, Sauk’s vice president of academics and student services, for his efforts working with the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board to become a site for a police academy, the first in northwest Illinois.

[ Police academy coming to Sauk Valley Community College ]

The graduates were honored for dedicating their service with integrity, compassion and respect.

“What you do every day is foundational to our society,” Hellmich said to the group.

The graduates made shadow boxes as a thank you to academy leadership that contained the patches of the 17 sheriff’s and police departments they will be serving, as well as signing their names.

“I’m proud to be a part of the first of many classes,” said graduate Peter Blair, who received the highest academic honors and will work for the Boone County Sheriff’s Department.

Cheryllynn Williams, director of training for the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board, said the graduation was a “momentous occasion,” and she stressed that the graduates should find a healthy balance between work and families and to take care of their mental health.

LaMendola also emphasized the importance of family.

“In law enforcement, there is nothing more powerful and supportive than the love of our families,” he said.

The academy is an example of the college’s continued impact on the community and the role it plays in economic growth for the area, Sauk Board member Lisa Wiersema said.

“There was a time when Sauk was seen as a hidden gem, and it’s starting to shine bigger than we’ve ever dreamt,” she said.

The graduates are: Oscar Anaya Jr. for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Peter Blair for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Andres Cancino-Torres for the Loves Park Police Department, Alejandro Castro for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Larry Cook II for the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department, Juan Garduno for the Freeport Police Department, Stephen Hogan for the South Beloit Police Department, Jacob Jasnosz for the Wilmington Police Department, Colton Kipper for the Silvis Police Department, Samuel Little for the Colona Police Department, Stephanie Martinez for the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Carly Mayer for the Hampshire Police Department, Joshua McKay for the Colona Police Department, Dakota Meyer for the Polo Police Department, Joshua Stege for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Keegan Strand for the Rockford Park District Police Department, Alexandra VanVickle for the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department, Ryan VanZuiden for the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department, Andrew Wagner for the Loves Park Police Department, Hannah Wolber for the Forreston Police Department, and Geraud Zinsou for the Polo Police Department.