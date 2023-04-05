April 05, 2023
Final storm line strikes Sauk Valley Wednesday morning

By Shaw Local News Network
National Weather Service radar shows a line of storms cutting across northwest Illinois on Wednesday morning.

The final of three waves of storms arrived in the Sauk Valley at 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, prompting tornado warnings in the vicinity of Ohio in Bureau County and Amboy in Lee County when weather radar detected storm rotation.

The remainder of the Sterling, Rock Falls and Dixon region was subjected to a morning thunderstorm.

The storm front that formed was elongated across three states, a crescent-shaped line extending from Fon du Lac, Wisconsin to Jefferson City, Missouri. Thunderstorm warnings were issued from Madison, Wisconsin to Henry, Illinois.

