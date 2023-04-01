National Weather Service: Indications of tornado in Forreston

According to the National Weather Service, a reading of radar indicated that farm structures were damaged by a tornado in northwest Ogle County on Friday.

More reports related to the two waves of spring storms that passed through the region are expected to develop during the day.

Readers who have photos or storm reports to contribute are asked to submit them to https://www.shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/forms/press-releases/

Elsewhere

At the height of the storm, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a tornado near Route 64 outside of Shannon that was moving east-northeast.

The weather service attributed a destroyed barn and grain bin in the vicinity of Amboy were attributed to high winds.

The service also reported on wind damage to structures and trees near Sublette and in West Brooklyn.

Damaged grain bins and toppled trees were also reported in Steward, the service said.

Hail damage was reported in Whiteside County near Erie and in several locations across Bureau County, the service said.

This story is being updated as information becomes available.