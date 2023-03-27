LaHood wants civil penalties for mishandling classified documents

Two Illinois members of the U.S. House introduced legislation to address the mishandling of classified documents by members of the executive branch.

Darin LaHood, a Peoria Republican whose 16th District includes the Sauk Valley, and Mike Quigley, a Chicago Democrat of the 5th District, introduced the Classified Documents Accountability Act on Friday.

The bill would create a series of civil penalties for individuals who are found to have removed or retained classified documents. Presently, there are only criminal penalties which require a high standard for prosecution.

The bill also would establish a protocol for presidents and vice presidents to follow when turning over classified materials to the National Archives and Records Administration at the end of their term.

This and other news involving lawmakers representing the Sauk Valley are included in this legislative recap.

Document accountability

LaHood serves on the Intelligence Committee and says any individual who handles classified material is made aware of the importance of protecting highly sensitive information.

“As a former state and federal prosecutor, I believe it has become clear that there must be reform and clearer penalties for individuals who mishandle classified information,” LaHood said. “Our bipartisan legislation will help better safeguard our nation and bring accountability to a vital process for our national security.”

Quigley is the founder of the Congressional Transparency Caucus. Without specifically mentioning the case of former President Donald Trump holding government secrets at his Florida residence or instances of former Vice President Mike Pence and President Joe Biden turning over documents from their vice presidential terms in office, Quigley said there “must be accountability for carelessness.”

“Recent events have shined a light on the need to implement penalties for top-level officials who inappropriately keep classified documents, regardless of their intent,” Quigley said. “This legislation will discourage sloppiness during transition periods, safeguard our national security and keep Americans safe.”

The act has four main components:

1) There is a civil penalty of $500,000 per violation for the unauthorized removal or retention of classified documents.

2) Establishes a certification process for classified materials during the transition between administrations.

3) The president and vice president must certify they have not retained any such materials.

4) An outgoing president or vice president who does not submit a certification could forfeit up to half their pension and have other allowances for staffing and travel suspended.

Rail safety

On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth questioned National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy about rail safety in the commerce, science and transportation committee hearing on the heels of the Norfolk Southern derailment and chemical release in East Palestine, Ohio.

“We see 1,300 trains a day moving through the Chicago area, which is one of the most densely populated in the country,” Duckworth said. “To say rail safety is important to our state would be an understatement. Over the past decade, there have been at least 272 hazardous materials incidents involving trains in 70 Illinois communities. Last year, Illinois was tied for the third highest total of hazardous material incidents in the nation. The bottom line is that what happened in East Palestine could just as easily have happened in Illinois.”

Duckworth also questioned Homendy on how the bipartisan Railway Safety Act would benefit Illinois, as the Chicago region has one of the largest freight rail networks in the country with 3,865 track-miles of rail—nearly 1,400 of which is shared by passenger trains.

Duckworth reiterated the opposition that many members of the Illinois delegation — including herself and Sen. Dick Durbin — have to the Surface Transportation Board’s approval to merge Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern rail companies, raising the safety issue of longer freight trains.

Alzheimer’s bill

LaHood joined a group that reintroduced the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act, which would create a new way to fund dementia care through Medicare and reduce hospitalizations and emergency department visits and delay nursing home placement.

Law enforcement funding

U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, Democrat of the 17th District, announced with the Office of Community Oriented Police Services three federal grant opportunities. Sorensen is offering letters of support to applicants for the COPS hiring program, crisis intervention teams program and the community policing development microgrants.

Other

Duckworth, a member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee and an Iraq War veteran, spoke on the need for innovation in airpower to secure military readiness.

Duckworth met with members of the Illinois Corn Growers Association to discuss legislative priorities before the Farm Bill is reauthorized.