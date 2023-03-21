State senator, ag director discuss priorities with Sterling committee

STERLING – State Sen. Win Stoller, R- Germantown Hills, recently met with agricultural leaders in Sterling to help develop a dialogue on issues impacting the industry.

Stoller and Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello hosted an Agriculture Advisory Committee meeting on March 14 “to discuss different ways the state of Illinois could do a better job of supporting its agriculture community and farmers,” according to a news release.

“It’s no secret that agriculture is the backbone of our state’s economy. Agriculture is our top jobs driver and infuses billions of dollars into our economy each and every year,” Stoller said. “It’s vitally important for Illinois lawmakers to recognize this and listen to our agricultural community and its leaders. This is why I created my Agricultural Advisory Committee and host annual meetings to hear directly from them.”

The meeting began with a brief welcome by Stoller followed by remarks and legislative update from Costello. The meeting concluded with a roundtable discussion where attendees reviewed issues impacting themselves and the agricultural industry in Illinois.