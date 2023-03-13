Dixon, Galena will host regional transportation meetings

Regional transportation meetings have been scheduled for Dixon and Galena by its coordinating agency, the North Central Illinois Council of Governments.

The meeting for Region 3, which serves Bureau, DeKalb, Grundy, Kendall, La Salle, Lee, Ogle and Putnam counties, will be at 10 a.m. March 24 at the Lee County Council on Aging, 100 W. Second St., Dixon.

Region 1, which serves Boone, Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson and Winnebago counties, will be at 10 a.m. March 23 at Jo Daviess County Transit, 710 Southwest St., Galena.

The meetings are intended to improve services for seniors, people with disabilities, individuals with lower incomes and veterans. Human service organizations, individuals with an interest in public transportation and rider advocates are encouraged to attend the meeting for their area.

For information, reach out to hstp@ncicg.org or call 815-433-5830.

NCICG provides low-cost planning services to current member counties, communities and contract services as well as nonmember counties and communities within this coverage area.