Willett, Hofmann and Associates acquires Wendler in Dixon engineering acquisition

DIXON — A Dixon-based engineering and architectural company has announced it acquired a Dixon engineering services company.

Willett, Hofmann and Associates said in a news release on Wednesday it had acquired Wendler Engineering Services. Both companies perform land surveying.

“We do a lot of the same things they do, but it’s a different client list,” said Willett President Brian K. Converse. “Now we are pulling together.”

Scott Brown, project manager for Wendler Engineering, gestures toward a rendering of a proposed streetscape project in downtown Dixon in an undated file photo. (Alex T)

In a property noticed filed with Lee County, Wendler’s site was sold for $384,000.

Both companies have long been a part of Dixon. Willett traces its company back to 1935; Wendler was founded in 1968.

Wendler was located at 698 Timber Creek Road in Dixon. It also had an office in DeKalb, which gives Willett access to an additional service area, Converse said.

Wendler’s portfolio of past projects include Duis Center for the Sterling Park District, Dillon Home Museum in Sterling and Heritage Crossing in Dixon.

Willett has seven locations, including 809 East Second Street, Dixon. Others are in Rockford, Joliet, Freeport, Sterling, Moline and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Willett has completed more than 75 projects for Sauk Valley Community College in the past three decades. It also was involved in the development of RB&W Park in Rock Falls.

Steel I-beams are hoisted in the welding area at Sauk Valley Community College in an undated file photo. When finished, the wing will house wind energy and welding classrooms and work spaces, offices and a break area. The work is part of a $3.7 million renovation project . (Alex T)

Converse said Wendler’s 11 employees would bring Willett’s workforce to 75 employees. Wendler’s President David A. Weber will be retained as a manager, Converse said.

In making the announcement, Willett said the combined staff included employees “who are experienced and qualified to provide an extensive range of professional services including structural engineering, transportation engineering, water & wastewater engineering, civil site design, architectural design, land surveying, and construction staking, along with observation and administration services for our highly valued clients, both public and private.”

Converse said the companies had been in talks about the acquisition for about a year.