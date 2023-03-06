March 06, 2023
Special chronic wasting disease deer season contributes to state’s increased harvest

Hunters in Lee, Ogle and Carroll counties took part in the late-winter extention

Two deer raise their heads to check for predators as they graze in an area at Castle Rock State Park in Ogle County in March of last year. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Hunters in Illinois’ northern counties had a late-winter season that contributed to the state’s overall deer harvest that was an increase over the previous year, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources reported.

Sixteen northern Illinois counties – including Lee, Ogle and Carroll – were open to the special chronic wasting disease season. There also was a seven-day late winter season in 24 mostly central and western counties.

Combined, the late-winter harvest take was 5,404 deer, which was an increase over the 4,504 from 2021-22.

Overall, Illinois hunters had a harvest of 158,010 deer from all archery and firearms seasons. That is an increase over last year’s 146,438.

During the 2022-23 deer seasons, hunters took 45.04% females.

Here’s the seasonal breakdown:

Archery, from Oct. 1 to Jan. 15, had a harvest of 69,557. The previous season was 66,630.

Youth hunters, from Oct. 8 to 10, had a harvest of 3,339. The previous season was 1,847.

Traditional firearms, from Nov. 18 to 20 and Dec. 1 to 4, had a harvest of 76,854. The previous season was 70,456.

Muzzleloader hunting, from Dec. 9 to 11, had a harvest of 2,856. The previous season was 3,046.

