Flock to the Rock short on eagles, but not enthusiasm

ROCK FALLS — It was beautiful weather — too pleasant, as it turns out — for folks to come out and watch for eagles at Lower Dam Park in Rock Falls.
Nearly 50 were at the shoreline park along the Rock River bright and early on a clear Saturday morning. They had binoculars and video equipment in hand for Flock to the Rock, an event arranged by Rock Falls Tourism.
Yet, except for one raptor that refused to budge from its perch high in the branches at Lawrence Park — the island park downstream of the dam — the eagles were no-shows.
“Wish the bird would do something crazy,” said Destiny Zahn of Mount Carroll with a chuckle. Zahn grasped a camera, lens pointed at the island, as she crouched in the viewing area.
She remained in good spirits, though. “Still nice to be out” with her four family members who also made the trip.
Mark Petri of Lemont and Jill Lucas of Hammond, Indiana, were sharing a pair of binoculars they used to scan the sky, taking in the location. Experienced eagle watchers — they usually go to Starved Rock State Park in Utica, but came to Rock Falls as a change of pace. Petri said he was glad to get out and enjoy things. Even without eagles, “it was a good adventure for the day,” he said.
The thermometer read 33 degrees and would eventually climb to the mid 40s.
Unseasonably warm temperatures were the problem — so far as eagle-viewing conditions were concerned — said Melinda Jones, director of Rock Falls Tourism and events.
The average temperature for February is five degrees below freezing and the Rock River is usually frozen over, except for that area where water spills over the lower dam.
What draws migrating eagles that nest in other locales is that presence of open water near the dam. When the rest of the Rock River is frozen over, then the eagles can feed here, she explained.
But the Rock River has largely been ice free. The water was certainly flowing openly on Saturday. On that score, the migrating eagles are no longer tied to this spot.
There was still plenty for eagle enthusiasts to do, especially those that brought children along.
More than 100 people were at Orval Howard Auditorium at the Rock Falls Community Building. There were displays on the life and ecology of eagles, the habitat along the Rock River, and information on conservation.
One vendor sold keepsakes while another sold photographs of eagles. There were also booths from Friends of Hennepin Canal, Whiteside County Conservation Education, the University of Illinois Extension and Rock Falls Tourism. It was a chance to converse and learn about the activities along the river, local conservation efforts and for kids to design, color and craft eagle masks.
The program included a live bird exhibition by Northern Illinois Raptor Rehab and Education and a celebration of eagles by Rudy Vallego of the Kickapoo and Potawatomi Tribe.