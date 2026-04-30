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Lake County Journal

Family-friendly expo planned in Mundelein

Event to include food, vendors, activities, performances

By Shaw Local News Network

The 14th annual GLMV Extreme Block Party Spring Family Expo and Taste of the Towns will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 2 at the Doubletree Hotel, 510 Route 83 in Mundelein.

Admission is free to this large local business resource showcase.

Visit with and shop local vendors from many industries – home improvement, health/wellness, retail, financial, organizations, and others.

A performance by School of Rock will take place at 10 a.m. Improv Playhouse will have a performance at 11 a.m., and at noon, kids of all ages will enjoy Dave Dinaso Traveling World of Reptiles.

The event will include family activities, adoptable pets and free food and beverage samples provided by local eateries.

Parking is free.

For information, visit www.glmvchamber.org or contact 847-680-0750 or clevin@glmvchamber.org.

MundeleinBusinessExpoLake County Journal Front Headlines
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