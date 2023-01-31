U.S. Rep. Sorensen receives House committee assignments

U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen was assigned to serve on the House Committee on Agriculture and the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology for the 118th Congress.

“Being named to these House committees puts me in the best position to advocate for Central and Northwest Illinois,” Sorensen said in a news release. “On the Agriculture committee, I will be our farmer’s trusted voice in Congress, making sure they have support to expand markets for their agricultural goods and ensure their way of live is sustainable for generations to come. On the Science, Space, and Technology Committee, I will use my experience as a meteorologist to craft policies that will mitigate the negative impact extreme weather is having on our communities. I will be focused on creating jobs, keeping our communities safe, and making life more affordable.”

The House Agriculture Committee oversees policies and federal agencies relating to U.S. agriculture, forestry, nutrition, rural development, and will oversee passage of the 2023 Farm Bill.

“Congressman Sorensen has made clear his commitment to strengthening our food and agriculture systems, with a particular emphasis on jobs, supporting our farmers, expanding the use of E15 as a transitional fuel, and making sure he can uplift the main ag industries of the district including corn and pork,” said U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Georgia, ranking member of the committee. “His perspective will be a valuable addition to the 2023 Farm Bill process.”

Illinois Farm Bureau President Richard Guebert Jr. congratulated Sorensen on the assignment.

“Rep. Sorensen represents a diverse and highly productive congressional district with thousands of hard-working farm families who are blessed with some of the most productive soil on earth,” Guebert said. “Farm Bureau looks forward to starting our work with Rep. Sorensen to identify farm policy priorities for his district and our state with the goal of enacting a farm bill this year.”

The House Science, Space, and Technology Committee oversees agency budgets totaling more than $42 billion, and its jurisdiction covers most non-defense and non-human-health federal research and development.

“From supporting investments in clean energy technologies, to ensuring we build a strong and diverse STEM workforce, the work of the Science Committee has the power to dramatically improve the lives of Americans across the country,” said U.S. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-California, ranking member of the committee. “I am looking forward to getting to work with my new colleagues as we work together to achieve our goals across our nation’s scientific enterprise.”

Sorensen was sworn-in earlier this month to the 17th District seat, replacing former U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos who did not run for re-election and served five terms in office.

Sorensen was a TV meteorologist in Rockford and in the Quad Cities for about two decades. He’s the state’s first openly gay congressional member and won the November general election against Republican Esther Joy King.