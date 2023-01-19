Business update: Sterling shop offers the brewed freshness of craft beers

STERLING – Crafted Roots, a new craft beer bottle shop, opened Jan. 6 at 312 Light St. The shop offers a variety of craft ales, with new selections arriving weekly.

Craft beer fans can buy single cans or custom four-packs of their favorite brews. The store will periodically host sampling events to help undecided newcomers.

Owners Goff Devine and Brandon McDaniel said their mission is to bring unique tastes to the area.

“We’ve traveled to a lot of different breweries and always thought, man, this would be great to have in Sterling,” Devine said. “We carry a large variety of IPAs, stouts and sours. You’re not going to get the general run-of-the-mill stuff you find at the store every day.”

In addition to such flavor combinations, McDaniel boasts an inventory whose freshness is a selling point for craft beer. The store’s two most popular beers, Hot Butcher and Energy City, are both brewed in Illinois.

“That shipment of Hot Butcher was canned on Monday. It wasn’t sitting in a warehouse for several weeks like what you find in most domestic beers at the grocery store,” McDaniel said. “In that way, we have the freshest beer in town.”

Crafted Roots is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Check the store’s Facebook page for future sampling events and updates.