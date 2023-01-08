Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed Dec 23-30

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Karen K. Cowley to Alizabeth Martin, 1404 E. 20th St., Sterling, $80,000.

⋅ Brent J. and Andrea D. Sisson to Mauro and Carmen Arellano, 2005 Chestnut Ave., Sterling, $60,000.

⋅ Arlene E. Rogers to Tyrone Johnson, 2018 E. Seventh St., Sterling, $74,000.

⋅ John Paul to Darcie L. McGowen, 1807 33rd Ave., Sterling, $12,500.

⋅ Deborah K. Robbins to Phillip J. and Tracy D. Vock Family Trust, 19270 Fellows Road, Morrison, and one parcel of farmland in Mt. Pleasant Township, $85,000.

⋅ Cuauhtemoc D. Reyes to Dana M. Saathoff, 506 E. Fourth St., Sterling, $60,000.

⋅ Peggy S. Long, now Blase, to Brett Martin, 1412 Second Ave., Sterling, $2,300.

⋅ King Real Estate LLC to Sheli Lyne Wolber, one parcel on Scott Street, Rock Falls, $0.

⋅ King Real Estate LLC to JC King Family LLC, 1004 Ave. D and 28422 Woodside Drive, Rock Falls, and 506 19th Ave., Sterling, $0.

⋅ Josie Donna and Andrew F. Carskaden to Michael J. Niedermeier, 1808 20th Ave., Sterling, $119,500.

⋅ Andy W. Wu to Josie V. Donna and Andrew F. Carskaden, 810 Greenridge Drive, Sterling, $199,900.

⋅ Veronica Skaradzinski to David M. Chavira and Ali M. Messina, 2609 Meadow Drive, Sterling, $154,000.

⋅ Benjamin P. and Gina M. Babin to Charles Lee Andrew O’Brien, 2985 Yorktown Road, Prophetstown, $405,000.

⋅ Peter Harkness to Ready Lab LLC, 1609 First Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

⋅ Christopher L. Barnett, Dana Barnett Owens, Bridget L. Kurtz and Patrick J. and James M. Wood to Patrick J. Wood, 1611 Sixth St., Fulton, $0.

⋅ Carl R. and Audra L. Schram to Kyrstyn and George Crandall, 3301 W. Lincolnway, Sterling, $75,000.

⋅ Justin W. and Kelci Schaver to Jo E. Thome, 307 14th Ave., Rock Falls, $77,000.

⋅ Anthony Wheatley to Matthew and Samantha Mattox, 1812 33rd Ave., Sterling, $305,000.

⋅ John W. and Lori Farley to Jared and Shayann Strader, one parcel at Wynn and Woodlawn roads, Sterling, $22,500.

⋅ Adam B. and Pamela J. Tiemann to Ronald Davisson, 1204 Main St., Erie, $110,000.

⋅ Scott A. and Bridget L. Eyrich to Jacob Chisholm, 14656 Dixie Drive, Morrison, $170,000.

⋅ Alan and Sherry Burkett to Rylee Jane Kunde Workman, 1203 Fourth Ave., Sterling, $50,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ William and Audrey Behrens to Douglas and Donna Behrens, one parcel of farmland in Hopkins Township, $0.

⋅ Jennifer C. and Richard J. Pannell, 14687 Kennedy Road, Fulton, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Arvella and Warren Bovenkerk Living Trust to Austin J. Armstrong, 608 13th Ave., Fulton, $65,000.

⋅ Debra A. Paul Living Trust to Darcie L. McGowen, 1803 33rd Ave., Sterling, $12,500.

⋅ Thomas Nile Hager Trust to Camila and Greg Lahey, 3803 22nd Ave., Sterling, $155,000.

Deeds

⋅ William and Audrey Behrens to Brittany N. Spears, 22723 Holly Road, Sterling, $0.

⋅ Whiteside County sheriff and Dixie Fredricks to HB2 Alternative Holdings, 1602 Walter St., Rock Falls, $0.

⋅ Harold G. and Shirley A. Adams Estate, Sterling Federal Bank, Rebecca Klett, Ann Marie Pashon, Jeffrey A. Adams and Loretta Collin to Conkling Real Estate Management, 510 E. Eighth St., Rock Falls, $27,500.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Connie Lou Olds, also Doty, to Dennis D. and Judith K. Doty Trust, Dennis D. and Judith K. Doty, trustees, one parcel of farmland in Harmon Township, $195,000.

⋅ Douglas L. and Vivian Considine to Cassie and Roy Tylkowski Jr., 1250 N. Dement Ave., Dixon, $0.

⋅ Ikens Property LLC to Charles D. Nelson, 1452 Sterling Road, Amboy, $110,000.

⋅ Donald P. Clayton to Kimberly and Kyle Wittenauer, 37 N. East Ave., Amboy, $150,000.

⋅ Rosemarie Bush to Ciara L. Magne, 622 Squires Ave., Dixon, $45,000.

⋅ Coventine Fidis to Ryan M. McCoy and Desiree A. Nolan, 1814 White Pines Drive, Dixon, $28,500.

⋅ Brownlee LLC to Cheryl S. Smith, David S. and Steven D. Brownlee, Barbara A. Goy, and Nancie K. Dempsey, one parcel of farmland in May Township, $0.

⋅ LMRT LLC to PHP Homes LLC Two, 9369 Inlet Road, Amboy, $1.644 million.

⋅ Packard Campbell to Max Boltz, 3548 S. Paw Paw Road, Earlville, $100,000.

Quit claim deed

⋅ Titan Masonry Enterprises Inc. to Samuel Pavesich, block 16, lots 116-117, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Lennard H. and Marie M. Miles Revocable Trust, Carol Gensheimer, successor trustee, to Alex and Alyssa Leffelman, one parcel of farmland in May Township, $700,000.

⋅ Timber Creek Trust No. 84, Edward D. Yingling and Bruce E. Keller, trustees, to Steven Shank and Jill Engelbrecht, 724 Yingling Drive, Dixon, $22,000.

⋅ Alberta M. Nusbaum Revocable Trust, Mark E. Nusbaum, trustee, to Nancy and Thomas Wadsworth, 220 E. Boyd Ave., unit 1W, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Delbert C. and Susan E. Kessel Trust, Delbert C. and Susan E, Kessel, trustees, to David C. and Christine S. Schaver, one farmland parcel in Amboy Township, $10.

Executors deed

⋅ James and Kathryn M. Lillyman to Christopher and Letha Catalina, 423 E. Fourth St., Dixon, $88,700.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Janelle F. Lehne, also Janell, to Ronald W. and Cynthia A. Zumdahl, one parcel on Prairie Drive and 4 S. Hill St., Forreston, $192,000.

⋅ John P. and Bridgett E. Ramsay to Karissa M. Daugherty, 344 Misty Meadow Lane, Davis Junction, $190,000.

⋅ Leland and Virginia Hazlip to DLMJ Investments LLC, 202 W. Emily St., Mt. Morris, $45,000.

⋅ James P. Smith to Edward K. and Molly H. Baker, one parcel in Mt. Morris Township, $89,492.

⋅ Victoria Porter to Michael E. and Monica L. Rasmussen, 6154 S. Daysville Road, Dixon, $252,500.

⋅ Dana L. Hughes to Stephen Anthony Avila, 103 Southview Drive, Rochelle, $131,900.

⋅ Ramon and Juana Lopez to Caden Miller, 228 Irene Ave., Rochelle, $146,000.

⋅ Chris and Laura Love to David J. and Michele A. Haas, 208 N. Willow Lane, Dixon, $219,500.

⋅ Kenny A. Maxwell to Winton D. and Bethany A. Bocker and Denny R. and Valerie A. Borgmann, 10385 N. Rock City Road, Leaf River, $510,000.

⋅ Donald G. and Myrle D. Fuller to Debra D. and Charles M. Lewison, 228 W. Blackhawk Vista, Oregon, $269,000.

⋅ Barbara H. Lloyd, also Barbara W., to Doug Hinrichs, 608 S. Fifth St., Oregon, $76,000.

⋅ Krahenbuhl Chrysler-Jeep Inc., Krahenbuhl Chrysler-Plymouth and Krahenbuhl Garage Inc. to Nextgen Ventures Rochelle LLC, two parcels on U.S. Route 51, Rochelle, $1,250,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Kristin J. Cervantes, also Heindl, to Jason and Carrie L. O’Neil, 217 Crabapple Court, Dixon, $2,000.

⋅ Josie Ortiz to Aaron and Sheila Wetzel, 228-230 Platte Drive and 425 Des Moines Lane, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Kenneth W. Burch Trust 101, Kenneth W. Burch, trustee, to Renee H. Miller, two parcels in Monroe Township, $0.

⋅ Kenneth W. Burch Trust 101, Kenneth W. Burch, trustee, to Alana M. Hill, one parcel in Monroe Township, $0.

⋅ Lynette E. Burch Trust 101, Lynnette E. Birch, trustee, to Renee H. Miller, 3458 Kilbuck Road, Davis Junction, $0.

⋅ Lynette E. Burch Trust 101, Lynnette E. Birch, trustee, to Alana M. Hill, one parcel in Monroe Township, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Trust 9797, Chicago Title Land Trust Co., trustee, to Boyle Rochelle Venture LLC, two parcels in Dement Township, $0.

⋅ Leonard J. and Joanne M. Baumann Trust, Michael Baumann, trustee, to Kristine A. Dollmeyer, 9994 W. Henry Road, Polo and one parcel in Buffalo Township, $2,884,995.

⋅ RJD Trust 901 and KJD Trust 902, Konnie K. Petersen, trustee, to Richard K. Devlieger, Deborah L. Kosch and Konnie K. Petersen, 604 N. Luther Drive, Byron, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office