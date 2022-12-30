School board candidate filings for Lee and Whiteside counties

There will be contested races for the boards of education in Dixon Public Schools and Sterling Public Schools, based on petition signature filings with clerks in Lee and Whiteside counties.

Filings were due on Dec. 19.

The consolidated elections will be April 4, 2023.

Here are the filings for public school districts in the two counties. Note that not all seats have candidates.

Whiteside County

Sterling Public Schools. For two seats from Sterling Township, Allen Przysucha, Narcisco Puentes and Gonzalo S Reyes. For remaining townships, Sarah Alvaraz Brown.

Rock Falls Elementary District 13. For three seats, Meagen Mullan, Shawn Fritz, and Robert L. Watts.

East Coloma-Nelson Elementary District 20. For three full-term seats, Michael J. Schumacher, Geoffrey Wright, Trace Hippen, Connor Olson, Eric Bontz, and Joshua D. Coward.

Montmorency District 145. For four seats, Jamie Near, Ryan Downie, and Erin Buchholz.

Rock Falls High School. For three seats, Janice McKanna, Merle K. Gaulrap, Heather Waninger.

Erie District 1. For three seats, Mark E. Wiseley, Shannon James and Keith Naftzger.

River Bend District 2. For four seats, Jay Ritchie, Abra Richards, Mary Simmons, Christina Harris, Andrew Meyers and Elizabeth Falls.

Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico District 3. For three seats, Chad Abell and Teresa Dee Bielema.

Morrison District 6. For an unexpired two-year term, James A. Prombo. For four full terms, Erin Luckey, Terri Wilkens, Matthew E. Ewoldsen and Jennifer VanderMolen.

Lee County

Ashton-Franklin-Center District 275. For four full terms, Mark Delhotal, Jackie Fransen, Tim Henert, Kyle McClanahan and Cullen Searing.

Amboy District 272. For three full terms, Nichole Stenzel.

Dixon Public Schools. For three full terms, Victoria Bowers, David Fritts, Melissa Gates, Matthew Lenox, Damaris Martinez, Taylor James Michael Payne and Kathleen Schaefer.

Paw Paw District 271. For two unexpired terms and three full terms, Rachel Brewer, Jared Penman, and Todd Schrader.

Steward District 220. For four full terms, Jennifer Kraemer.