The sheriff’s offices of Whiteside and Lee counties, along with the Illinois Department of Transportation, wants to remind motorists about the dangers of impaired driving during the holiday season.

From Dec. 16 through Jan. 2, law enforcement across Illinois will step up enforcement efforts with the high-visibility “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High Get a DUI” traffic safety campaigns.

Lee County Chief Deputy Derek Ranken and Whiteside County Sheriff John F. Booker both said motorists can expect to see extra safety patrols.

Most police agencies will take a zero-tolerance approach to alcohol and drug-impaired driving during this time.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System, a total of 11,654 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver in 2020. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2016 to 2020, with one person killed in an alcohol-related crash every 45 minutes in 2020.

Law enforcement asks people to plan accordingly: Designate a sober driver or plan on using public transportation or ride-sharing services. Use the community’s sober ride program, where available.

Motorists are asked to be alert to other impaired drivers. They should pull over and contact low law enforcement agency to report impaired drivers.

People are asked to take keys from impaired drivers and help them make other arrangements.

The holiday enforcement campaign is administered by IDOT with federal highway safety funds the NHTSA.