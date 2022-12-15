Lee County K-9 dog looks for support in online contest

DIXON — A little online ballot stuffing. All in a good cause.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for local support in a contest with F.M. K9, a Michigan-based business that provides quality canines for law enforcement in narcotics detection, patrols and other law enforcement uses.

Devon Gugerty, office manager for the sheriff’s office, says it has entered in F.M. K9′s annual Give Back contest.

According to F.M. K9, the department with the most votes gets half off the purchase of a dog and training services. The contest ends midnight Saturday.

The office is asking the folks of Lee County to go to the comments section at https://www.facebook.com/FMK9s and add “Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Dixon IL.”

“You can vote as many times as you would like and as often as you like,” wrote Gugerty in a news release. “I have found that if you put 10-20 votes at a time and then come back in a hour or so, to repeat, it works well.”

Gugerty says the county K-9 officers are used for many purposes. The dogs aid in the search for missing persons, including the elderly and children, locate illicit drugs and are front-and-center in community relations.

“The dogs do more then we could ever hope for in many different ways,” Gugerty said.