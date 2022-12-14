December 13, 2022
Pig dies in pen fire that spread to Dixon home

No people were injured in Tuesday morning fire

By Rachel Rodgers
Dixon City Fire Department was assisted by Dixon Rural Fire Department, Dixon Police Department, Advance EMS, CGH EMS, Polo EMS, Sterling Fire Department, Rock Falls Fire Department, Oregon Fire Department and Polo Fire Department on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 at the scene of the fire on Madison Avenue. (Alex T. Paschal — apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

DIXON – A pig died in a fire that started in a backyard pigpen and spread to a house in Dixon on Tuesday, according to the Dixon City Fire Department.

At 10:34 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to 712 Madison Ave. for a report of an animal pen on fire in the backyard.

“While responding, crews learned that the fire had spread to the house,” fire Chief Ryan Buskohl said in a news release. “Crews arrived on scene to find the rear of the house, surrounding fence and pig pen on fire.”

The fire was brought under control and staff remained on site overhauling the structure until 12:07 p.m.

No people were injured, but a pig was a casualty of the fire, Buskohl said.

The fire cause remains under investigation.

The department was assisted by Dixon Rural Fire Department, Dixon Police Department, Advance EMS, CGH EMS, Polo EMS, Sterling Fire Department, Rock Falls Fire Department, Oregon Fire Department and Polo Fire Department.

