Illinois State Police District 1 reports on November activities

STERLING – Illinois State Police District 1 Cmdr. Dyan Talbot has announced enforcement figures and activity for November.

Illinois State Police District 1 troopers issued 331 citations and 472 written warnings and made two arrests during the month of November. Troopers issued 194 citations for speeding, 20 citations for distracted driving violations and 20 citations for seat belt violations. There were 16 arrests for no valid driver’s license or driving with a suspended/revoked license.

Troopers investigated 19 traffic crashes, assisted 87 motorists and conducted 101 commercial motor vehicle inspections. There were two arrests in connection with driving under the influence.

District 1, which encompasses Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties, investigated no fatal traffic crashes in November.