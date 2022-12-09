Three Sterling High Schools students among Bustos’ final military academy appointments

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Three Sterling High School students are headed to the U.S. Naval Academy — part of the final list of military service academy appointments made by U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos of the 17th District.

The three headed to Annapolis, Maryland are Jack Graves of Sterling, James Morris of Galt and Kylie Nicklaus of Galt.

The other appointments:

U.S. Military Academy, West Point, New York: Emma Sottos of Milan and Alleman Catholic High School and Alexis Strack of Stronghurst and West Central High School.

U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colorado: Quentin Fonseca of Rock Island and Alleman Catholic High School, and Andrew Nelson of Geneseo.

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, New York: Fatoumata Bah of Moline.

Over the last decade, Bustos has nominating 91 students to service academies.

Nominees must be accepted by the academies to gain admittance.

“Congratulations to each of these remarkable young people,” Bustos said in a news release.