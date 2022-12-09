CSI Dixon High: Board backs plan for a forensic science crime-fighting course

DIXON — Dixon Public Schools approved a request by science teacher Ryan Deets to offer a course in forensic sciences to high school juniors and seniors.
In the course, students will learn the methodology to evaluate a crime scene and the lab mechanics needed to evaluate evidence.
Students will also learn about DNA analysis, fingerprinting, blood anatomy and physiology, blood typing, blood splatter, toxicology, identifying trace evidence such as hairs and fibers, death and decay and firearm ballistics.
They will also be introduced to career opportunities in forensic science.
Board member Linda Leblanc-Parks inquired about the cost.
Deets said the curriculum will cost $399 and non-consumable lab materials $593.78 for two semesters.
For two sections of 20 students each, consumable lab materials will cost about $519.84, or about $12.50 per student.
Deets had taught this course before when he was in Byron schools. “It was a favorite at my old school,” he said.
Jessica Meusel, assistant principal, said enthusiasm for the course was high: “In the curriculum committee, we had teachers ask: ‘Can I sign up for the course?’”
Board President Linda Wegner asked if this could be incorporated into the career Pathways program, the diploma certified program being run through the state and the regional office of education.
Meusel said the Education Pathway was in place and the Manufacturing Pathway has been submitted. But for forensic science, she said: “We don’t have a guide book yet for health sciences.”
Board Vice President Rachel Cochar asked if it could be integrated with Sauk Valley Community College’s developing law enforcement academy.
Deets said it was his understanding that the SVCC program was more on the criminal justice/legal side of public safety. His course is strictly on the science side of detection.
Given its broad scope, the course has several prerequisites, however. To enroll, students must already have passing grades in biology and one of the following physical science courses: honors chemistry, chemistry, chemistry concepts or natural science.
Given the relative low cost of the course to implement and its promise as a science or law enforcement career guidepost, board members seemed to encourage Deets not to be shy about making additional requests for the course if student enrollment matches expectations.
“Depending on how this goes, maybe you can shoot for the stars once this gets going,” board member Melissa Gates said.