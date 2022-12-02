Police: Sterling driver hits 13-year-old in crosswalk, leaves the scene

STERLING – A 49-year-old Sterling woman was charged with three misdemeanors after police say she hit a 13-year-old in a crosswalk near Challand Middle School on Thursday morning, then left the scene.
Maria D. Aguilar Ortiz struck the boy with her SUV around 8:50 a.m. at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and East LeFevre Road, Sterling police said in a news release.
The boy was treated at CGH Medical Center and released, Deputy Chief Pat Bartel said.
Aguilar Ortiz was arrested a few minutes later in the vicinity of nearby Jefferson Elementary School, and charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, failure to stop at a stop sign and failure render aid or provide information at a personal injury accident. She was given date to appear in court and released.
She was not charged with hit and run because the law allows a person 30 minutes to report, and she was arrested before those 30 minutes were up, Bartel said.