Bustos, LaHood join Illinois delegation in support of rail vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Seventeen members of the Illinois delegation to the U.S. House voted to pass the tentative rail agreement that will prevent a freight rail strike, including the 17th District Democrat Cheri Bustos and 18th District Republican Darin LaHood.

Bustos represents a portion of the Sauk Valley and LaHood will soon do soon.

2016 FILE: Congresswoman Cheri Bustos speaks with then-Lee County Sheriff John Simonton about the Safe Passage Initiative, and the successes the department has had with the program. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood appeared a Republican campaign event in mid-October in Dixon. (Troy Taylor)

The only area representative not voting was Adam Kinzinger, Republican for the 16th District. Kinzinger, who is vacating the seat after this term, has not voted on legislation since Sept. 30.

Bustos said Congressional involvement in the collective bargaining process is “far from ideal” but essential to protect the economy from a devastating blow.

“As a friend and partner to the labor movement, I’m glad that today’s vote will provide significant pay increases and seven days of paid sick leave,” said Bustos, who will vacate her seat at the conclusion of the term. “I’m hopeful that the railroads will continue negotiating in good faith to ensure that workers in Illinois and across the country have the fair pay and quality of life they deserve.”

LaHood, whose district was eliminated in reapportionment but who won election to represent the 16th in the subsequent Congress, said the vote was necessary because “the Biden Administration failed to avert the crisis.”

The resolution adopts the terms of the agreement the administration reached in September, but did not get ratified by four of the 12 associated labor unions.

LaHood said “careless leadership” by the White House left Illinois families, farmers, and small businesses facing even greater uncertainty amid record inflation and high costs.

“It should not have reached this point,” he said.

The bill passed on a 290 to 137 vote. It had the support of 79 Republicans. Eight democrats opposed the legislation.

The bill is now in the hands of the Senate, which was working on a resolution of this and a related piece of legislation designed to gain Democratic support.