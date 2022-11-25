Sustainable agriculture partnership launches map to track progress

DEKALB — Illinois Sustainable Ag Partnership announced the launch of an interactive Conservation Story Map to showcase sustainable agriculture efforts in Illinois and facilitate connections to support healthy soil, clean water, and profitable farms.

“There is an expansive network of farmers, retailers, and conservation professionals working to improve soil health and achieve Illinois’s Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy goals,” said Jean Brokish, ISAP coordinator. “ISAP built the Conservation Story Map to showcase the work that is being done and highlight opportunities for further action and collaboration across the state.”

ISAP’s Conservation Story Map features farmers, service providers, conservation specialists, research, and demonstration sites across the state of Illinois that are successfully adopting, exploring, or promoting conservation cropping systems and conservation drainage management.

The Story Map communicates the system-wide approach that is necessary to achieve the state’s nutrient loss reduction goals, acknowledging that every farmer’s soil health and water quality journey may look a little different. It was designed to provide growers with resources and connections to service providers when they start planting cover crops and implementing no-till practices.

ISAP invites farmers, service providers, researchers, and other conservation professionals to put their pin on the map. Visit https://ilsustainableag.org/conservation-story-map.