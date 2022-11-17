Bustos praises Pelosi as one of the nation’s most effective House leaders

U.S Rep. Cheri Bustos praised the tenure of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has declined to seek a leadership position within the Democratic party in the 118th Congress.

“For more than half of my time in Congress, I have sat alongside her at the leadership table in the U.S. House of Representatives,” said Bustos. “Here’s the not-so-behind-the-scenes news I can break about her: She has protected our democracy at all costs. She has steered our nation through some of its darkest storms and into brighter days. And she has done her darndest to forge a better future for America and all of our children.”

Bustos, a Democrat from East Moline, is ending her time in Congress. She chose not to run for a sixth term.

Bustos has served in three key leadership positions: co-chair of the House Democratic Steering Committee, chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.

Bustos herself received four votes during the 2019 Speaker position. She emphasized her admiration for Pelosi.

“Historic in so many ways, Nancy Pelosi is one-of-a-kind,” Bustos said. “Love her or not — and I love her — she will be written and talked about for decades and centuries to come as one of the most effective Speakers in the history of our great nation.”

From the Senate, U.S. Senate majority whip Dick Durbin of Illinois said the nation owes a debt of gratitude for Pelosi’s accomplishments.

”She kept a diverse caucus united, and served as a fearless check-and-balance during the four years of the Trump presidency,” Durbin said.

He credited her work on the passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010 as a major accomplishment. Durbin said her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2008 financial crisis were also greatly valued.