Chadwick farmer, 89, dies in collision; other pickup driver, of Milledgeville, injured

The pickup in the foreground, driven by Eric G. Miller, 48, of Milledgeville, collided with a pickup driven by Ivon L. Miller, 89, of Chadwick, around 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of state Route 78 and Golding Road, five miles south of Mount Carroll. Ivon Miller, whose truck is in the background, died at the scene, while Eric Miller, no relation, was flown to a Rockford hospital, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Monday. (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)