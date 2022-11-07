Chadwick farmer, 89, dies in collision; other pickup driver, of Milledgeville, injured

MOUNT CARROLL – An 89-year-old Chadwick man was killed Thursday in a collision at the intersection of state Route 78 and Golding Road, about five miles south of Mount Carroll, the Carroll County Sheriff’s office said in a news release Monday morning.
Ivon L. Miller was westbound on Golding and making a left onto 78 around 4:30 p.m. when his pickup was struck by a northbound pickup driven by Eric G. Miller, 48, of Milledgeville.
Ivon Miller died at the scene.
Eric Miller was flown to a Rockford hospital with unspecified injuries. His condition was not available Monday morning.
To his knowledge, the two are not related, Carroll County Sheriff Ryan Kloepping said.
The crash is under investigation. No further details were released.
Miller, a 1951 Lanark High School graduate and an Air Force veteran, farmed all of his life, his family said in his obituary.
Among others, he is survived by daughters Terri Hahler of Hillsboro, Missouri and Kristy Strehlow of Forreston, and sons Danny Miller of Sterling and Dana Miller of Mount Carroll.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Law Jones Eastland in Lanark, and his funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at First Brethren Church in Lanark, where Miller served on the Board of Deacons.
Go to lawjunesfuneralhome.com for the complete obituary and to send condolences.