Shutter to Think: Playoffs – when cheers are loudest and losses hit hardest

Dixon celebrates winning the first set in the volleyball regional final last week against Galesburg. The Duchesses went on to win the match. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

It’s playoff time – or, better yet, “payoff time” – during the fall volleyball season.

There have been grueling road trips, late nights, early mornings, coaches barking at you, inconsistent weather – and that’s just for me. We can’t forget what the athletes have had to endure as well!

I’m sure parents of high school athletes also can attest that it’s such an interesting time of the year. You’re punch-drunk after watching countless matches. But just when you think you can’t possibly stand to listen to Imagine Dragon’s “Thunder” blared over the loudspeakers one more time, things start to get exciting.

The competition is faster and fiercer, the cheers are louder and longer, and the letdowns are deeper and harder.

By the time you read this, we’ll know whether the Newman Comets are still alive in the postseason volleyball tournament – whether they have crested that hurdle and have earned a chance for state. Heading into Friday’s matches, they were the only Sauk Valley-area team still alive.

For all the athletes who have put forth their time, energy and sacrifice this past fall season, I say, “Well done.” It really has been a rewarding challenge to follow you through this journey.

– Alex T. Paschal, follow me on Instagram @svmphotogs or message me at apaschal@shawmedia.com.