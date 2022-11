ROCK FALLS — Esther Joy King, Republican candidate for the 17th District Congressional seat, will appear 8:30 a.m. Saturday during the regular meeting of the Twin City Conservatives at A’s Kitchen.

State Rep. Tony McCombie, a Savanna Republican who is running unopposed for the reconfigured 89th District seat, will also attend.

All voters are welcome to come, ask questions and share in conversations. The event is free, though attendees are responsible for their own breakfast.