Manufacturing delay pushes Sterling Public Schools’ project back one year

STERLING – A facility improvement project planned for this summer will be pushed back a year, the Sterling Public Schools Board was informed Wednesday during its regular meeting.

Superintendent Tad Everett briefed board members on the news coming from the Finance-Transportation-Facilities Committee that met the day before.

The second phase of the three-year facilities plan will be delayed a year because the manufacturer of univents needed in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation has a 42-week backlog on deliveries.

The arrival of those units will be too late to complete the Lincoln Elementary portion of the project.

At Lincoln, Room 19 – better known as the “old library” – will be converted into offices for the purpose of creating safe spaces for counseling and student interventions.

The repurposing at Lincoln depends on some demolition work, removing existing heating vents and systems.

“That area will not be able to be completed, nor will any of the exterior work because it’s all connected,” Everett said.

Concurrent with the installation, the district will, through the Purchasing Coop, buy a portable classroom for Lincoln. Mobilease Modular Space has quoted a price of $410,000, which was less than what originally was budgeted for the project.

The same type of univents will be installed at the high school. But because no demolition is associated with that part of the project, it can move forward even if work doesn’t begin until Aug. 1, 2023.

Installing the univents takes about two days for each classroom. Once school begins, Principal Jason Austin and Brian Musselman, director of facilities and grounds, said they have a plan for moving affected classrooms to other areas so the installation process can continue.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the board approved a school maintenance project grant for $50,000. It is a matching grant that will be used to replace lighting at Lincoln as part of its renovation project.

The committee also reported that the Regional Office of Education 47 issued its report from a health, life and safety inspection. The facility and grounds staff took corrective action on any area of concern.

Lastly, maple trees were bought from McCormick’s Nursery. Three were placed in the open lot at East LeFevre and Fifth Avenue, and four were placed near the fitness path at Washington School.