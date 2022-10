At the start of October, we asked readers to submit their most frightful front doors — the best Halloween decor from their front yards.

Here are three submissions: a 40-foot long pirate ship, a creepy clown at the doorstep and one family’s haunted cemetery.

A pirate ship, 25-feet tall and 40-feet long manned by a crew of skeleton pirates is the creation of Greg and Laurie Law. (Submitted by Greg and Laurie Law)

Halloween decor at the home of James and Beth Saffell, 1203 Seventh Ave., Sterling. Decorators were James, Beth, Spencer and Sebastian Saffell. (Submitted by Beth Saffell)