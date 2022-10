Maddilyn Sexton, 8, of Rock Falls gets some new face art from Evanne Deatherage Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 during Dixon’s Scarecrow Fest. Deatherage was adding a pop of color for the Dixon Children’s Theater group that had a booth downtown. The group will be performing Annie Jr. in November. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)