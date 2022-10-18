Dixon Public Schools to discuss solar project promising $2 million in savings

DIXON — An energy consortium’s proposal to install solar panels and help Dixon Public Schools save $2 million in energy costs over the life of the project will be discussed during the board of education meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday at the administration office.

Future Green Energy Consortium is a not-for-profit arm of the Chicago-based energy company Econergy that has the endorsement of the Illinois Association of School Administrators and other educational groups.

[ Initial proposal made during working session of the Dixon Public Schools board of education. ]

It proposed Oct. 5 during a working session of the board that it install solar panels at no cost to the district provided it be allowed to act as the district’s energy purchasing agent over a 25-year period.

Fixed solar panels would be be installed at the high school, middle school, two elementary schools and the administrative building.

The largest system, a 598 kilowatt array, would go on the roof of Dixon High School. Computer modeling showed it would reduce the district’s energy costs by $16,300 in the first year.

This is the existing solar array at Reagan Middle School in Dixon. An energy consortium is proposing to install solar arrays at all the schools in exchange for becoming a partner in its power purchasing agreements. (Troy Taylor)

The presenter’s most conservative estimate for energy savings by the district over the 25-year term would be $1,959,845.

Requests to make public comment on the project or any part of the Wednesday agenda must be to board President Linda Wegner or Superintendent Margo Empen by noon on Wednesday.

The board has an otherwise light agenda for the October meeting and will discuss the merits of the solar project during the informational items section of the meeting schedule.

During the working presentation of Oct. 5, facilities director Kevin Schultz made the point that real benefit of entering into an agreement with the consortium was the locked rate of about 6 cents per kilowatt hour.

“This is not windfall money,” Schultz said at the time. “But it is guaranteed savings over time. No way we can negotiate a contract for under 6 cents a kilowatt. Over time, a system like this really saves us money.”

Marc Campbell, the district finance director, said Future Green negotiates on behalf of the entire consortium, giving it more bargaining power than any single school.

Future Green has about 10 solar projects under construction, three are completed, three more will be finished by the end of the year and is in discussions with 40 other schools.

The administration hopes to have a final proposal to present to the board at its Nov. 16 meeting.

Other items

The board will vote on a job description for an after-school teacher whose job will be to assist students who have not reached grade-level expectations and are needing additional assistance. This position will work an hour a day each weekday, providing 45 minutes of instruction and includes 15 minutes of planning time.

The board will consider a list of 11 students provided by the high school guidance office who have petitioned the board for early graduation. The students are requesting early graduation either for the demands of employment or because they want to get started on post-secondary education. According to the motion, the students could graduate early if they pass classes they are currently enrolled in.

Assistant Superintendent Doug Stansford will provide summer school participation numbers for those in kindergarten through fifth grade.