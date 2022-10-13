Milledgeville teens still critical; fundraisers under way

MILLEDGEVILLE – Two teens who suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision Sunday on state Route 40 at Genesee Road still are in critical condition, Sheriff John Booker said Wednesday afternoon.

Fundraisers are being created to help with medical and other expenses.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. when a southbound car driven by a 16-year-old Milledgeville boy made an improper turn off 40 onto Genesee, into the path of a northbound SUV driven by Brian Harris, 53, of Chadwick, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The SUV hit the car on the passenger side.

Two passengers in the car, boys ages 15 and 16, also from Milledgeville, suffered “severe injuries” and were flown to a regional hospital.

The others, the two drivers and the passenger in the SUV, an 18-year-old man from Chadwick, were taken to a local hospital.

The car’s driver was cited for failure to yield and for a graduated driver’s license violation, the release said.

Forreston High School is holding a 50/50 raffle and a bake sale at Thursday’s volleyball game, to raise money for the families.

In a further show of support, some Forreston students also will will be wearing Millegdeville’s colors, orange and black, and hats on Thursday, for a $1 donation.

The Milledgeville Ministerial Association also created an account at Milledgeville State Bank, 451 N. Main St., to assist the families with expenses, the bank posted on its Facebook page.