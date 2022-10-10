October 10, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBet Chicago SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles
News - Sauk Valley

Two Milledgeville teens suffer life-threatening injuries in collision Sunday on Route 40

By Kathleen A. Schultz
emergency lights

MILLEDGEVILLE – Two teens were taken to a regional hospital Sunday with ”life-threatening injuries” after a two-vehicle crash Sunday at state Route 40 and Genesee Road south of Milledgeville, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Monday.

According to the release:

A car driven by a 16-year-old Milledgeville boy was southbound on Route 40 around 3:55 p.m. when he mad an improper turn onto Genesee, into the path of a northbound SUV driven by Brian Harris, 53, of Chadwick.

The SUV hit the car on the passenger side, and both vehicles ended up in the yard at 24780 Genesee.

There were two passengers in the car, boys ages 15 and 16, also from Milledgeville. They suffered “severe injuries” and were flown to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.

The two drivers and the passenger in the SUV, an 18-year-old man from Chadwick, were taken to a local hospital.

The car’s driver was cited for failure to yield and for a graduated driver’s license violation, the release said.

Route 40 was closed until 10:20 p.m. while investigators worked the scene and cleanup was completed.

No conditions were unavailable Monday.

Whiteside County SheriffWhiteside CountyMilledgevilleChadwickCrimeCrime and CourtsPremiumBreaking
Kathleen Schultz

Kathleen A. Schultz

Kathleen Schultz is a Sterling native with 40 years of reporting and editing experience in Arizona, California, Montana and Illinois.