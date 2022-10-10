Two Milledgeville teens suffer life-threatening injuries in collision Sunday on Route 40

MILLEDGEVILLE – Two teens were taken to a regional hospital Sunday with ”life-threatening injuries” after a two-vehicle crash Sunday at state Route 40 and Genesee Road south of Milledgeville, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Monday.
According to the release:
A car driven by a 16-year-old Milledgeville boy was southbound on Route 40 around 3:55 p.m. when he mad an improper turn onto Genesee, into the path of a northbound SUV driven by Brian Harris, 53, of Chadwick.
The SUV hit the car on the passenger side, and both vehicles ended up in the yard at 24780 Genesee.
There were two passengers in the car, boys ages 15 and 16, also from Milledgeville. They suffered “severe injuries” and were flown to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.
The two drivers and the passenger in the SUV, an 18-year-old man from Chadwick, were taken to a local hospital.
The car’s driver was cited for failure to yield and for a graduated driver’s license violation, the release said.
Route 40 was closed until 10:20 p.m. while investigators worked the scene and cleanup was completed.
No conditions were unavailable Monday.