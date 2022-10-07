Goodfellows of Lee County accepting applications for Christmas giveaway

DIXON – Applications are open for Goodfellows of Lee County’s annual Christmas giveaway, which will take place at the organization’s new home.

Goodfellows is most known for helping hundreds of families during the holiday season with gifts and food vouchers, but it also gives away furniture, clothing, books and other household items to those in need.

Applications will be accepted through Dec. 1, but those interested should apply by Oct. 31 to be eligible for a food voucher and for the chance for their children to be picked for Shop with a Cop, Shop with a Sheriff or another agency or church.

The nonprofit assists with many organizations and events including Shop with a Cop and Shop with a Sheriff, YWCA of the Sauk Valley, Teen Turf, Red Cross, Salvation Army, United Way of Lee County, Dixon PADS Shelter, Dixon Food Pantry, as well as area schools and churches.

Items are rotated frequently and given to other charitable organizations. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

Applications must be filled out completely including the names of all living in the home, as well as address, phone number and email.

Applicants must send copies of all income for 30 days including pay stubs, food stamps, disability SSI, child support and pension. Tania It also needs to include proof of residence.

The organization will be accepting new, unwrapped toys and clothing in November.

The giveaway will be at the group’s new home at 704 S. Lincoln Ave. in Dixon, which Goodfellows purchased earlier this year after spending two years of fundraising and looking for a place that would fit their needs.

A blessing of the new facility took place Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

Call Clara Harris at 815-973-5135 or go to goodfellowsil.org for more information, to donate, or to volunteer for the Goodfellows of Lee County, a 501c3 charitable organization. Checks can be made to Goodfellows of Lee County, P.O. Box 674, Dixon, IL 61021.

Applications are available at the following locations:

Dixon: Dixon Public Library, Lee County Council on Aging, Bright Beginnings, Open Sesame, The Telegraph, the Dixon Food Pantry, Greenacres, Leydig Center, Lee County Housing Authority, Dixon Township office and schools

Ashton: Mills and Petrie Memorial Library, schools, city hall and township office

Lee Center, Amboy, West Brooklyn and Compton: Schools and Teen Turf

Franklin Grove: Township office, Franklin Grove Church of the Brethren, schools and library

Paw Paw: Library