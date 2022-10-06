Desire something frightful in the Sauk Valley? Check out these Halloween themed activities

The Sauk Valley is brimming with Halloween activities. Here are those we’ve learned about so far. Got one to add to the list? Submit to https://www.shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/forms/press-releases/

Sauk Valley Apple Cider Run, half-marathon, 10K and 5K run-walk, Saturday, Selmi’s, Rock Falls.

Roleplaying Game Club-Call of Cthulhu, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 18, Sterling Public Library.

House of 1000 Decorations Halloween House Decorating Contest, Oct. 19-26. Register at Rock Falls Tourism, 815-622-1106, travel@visitrockfalls.com or at 603 W. 10th St., Rock Falls.

Halloween activities, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 20, Dixon Public Library.

Scarecrow Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 22, Heritage Crossing, Dixon. Pumpkin derby, doughnut eating competition, scarecrow contest, pumpkin painting, petting zoo.

Very Terrifying Storytime, 6 p.m. and Stories After Dark, 7 p.m. Oct. 25, Sterling Public Library.

Sterling Police Department Trunk-Or Treat, 4-6 p.m., Oct. 26, Sterling Police Department, 212 Third Avenue, South Parking Lot, Sterling. 815-632-6613

Pumpkin Bash by Revitalize Erie, 10 a.m. to noon, Oct. 29, downtown triangle, Erie.

Discover Dixon, KSB and State Farm Office of Jordan Mesick Present Treat Street, 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 29, KSB Town Square Centre, Circle Drive and Downtown Businesses.

Biz Boo! Trick or Treat, 3-6 p.m. Oct. 28, Rock Falls at RB&W Park and Rock Falls businesses around town.

Rock Falls Trick or Treating, 4:30-7 p.m., Oct. 31.

Sterling Trick or Treating, 4:30-7 p.m., Oct. 31.

Dixon Trick or Treating, 5-7:30 p.m., Oct. 31.