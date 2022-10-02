Shutter to Think: Dreamy and delicate

Most people are drawn photography with higher contrast: sharp lines, deep blacks and high whites. These elements create a visually stunning image, plus it can often cover up flaws in the work.
In school during our class photo critique we’d inevitably hear the words “too contrasty” from the professor. We’d grumble and make out way back to the darkroom.
I find myself when faced with a low-contrast situation really liking the results. In fact, I tend to lean on it for a while.
This image of firefighters amid the smoke is dreamy and delicate despite the subject matter.
Images such as these are a challenge print well in newspapers: the ink just isn’t there nor the resolution fine enough. But with the website and other digital platforms being available for publishing, I hope to create more of these type of images. Stay tuned.
– Alex T. Paschal, follow me on Instagram @svmphotogs or message me at apaschal@shawmedia.com.