In Sauk Valley and across state, early voting for Nov. 8 general election to begin

Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election begins statewide on Thursday.

Lee, Whiteside, Ogle and Carroll counties have designated their early-voting locations.

They are as follows:

Lee County

Election Department of the clerk and recorder’s office, first floor of the Old Lee County Courthouse, 112 E. Second St., Dixon. The office is open for voting 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. It also will be open 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 5. Voters are asked to use the Third Street entrance. The office will be closed for all legal holidays.

Whiteside County

Office of Clerk, 200 E. Knox Street, Morrison. The office is open for voting 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday Nov. 5. A drop box is available outside the courthouse front entrance. Early voting will also be available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 26, 27 and 28 at Sterling Courthouse, 101 E. Third St., Suite 1, Sterling.

Carroll County

Clerk’s Office, 301 N. Main St., Mount Carroll. The office is open for voting 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will also be open 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 5. The office will serve as a temporary site for the following precincts: Cherry Grove/Shannon 1 and 2, Elkhorn Grove, Fair Haven, Freedom, Mount Carroll 1, 2 and 3, Rock Creek-Lima 1 and 2, Salem, Savanna 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6, Washington, Woodland, Wysox 1 and 2 and York.

Ogle County

Courthouse, 105 S. Fifth St., Oregon. The office is open for early voting 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday Nov. 5. There will also be early voting for the Flagg and Dement precincts at the Flagg Township Building, 303 W. Illinois Route 38, Rochelle from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 2, 3 and 4 and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday Nov. 5.

Vote without giving a reason

According to the Illinois State Board of elections, any registered voter can cast a ballot prior to Election Day without having to provide a reason. The ballot must be cast in person.

Votes cast during the early voting period will not be counted until after the polls close on Election Day. A person who votes during the early voting period is prohibited from voting at the polls on Election Day.

Electioneering is prohibited at an early voting site. Appointed poll watchers may observe early voting.

Curbside voting can take place at an early voting site.

Grace period voting

The grace voting period is from Oct. 11 to Nov. 8. Voters who missed the registration deadline can register and vote on the same day at their county clerk’s office. Such voters must bring two forms of ID, one that has a current name and address on it, such as a driver’s license, mail, an insurance card or a checkbook.

Those who vote by mail must request a ballot through their respective county courthouse. The last day to request a mail-in ballot is Nov. 3.

Ballot

The top of the ballot includes a question for a proposed amendment to the 1970 Illinois Constitution on adding a collective bargaining provision to the Bill of Rights and for several contested federal and statewide races.

Candidates for U.S. senator are Republican Kathy Salvi, Democrat incumbent Tammy Duckworth and Libertarian Bill Redpath.

The slate for governor and lieutenant governor are Republicans Darren Bailey and Stephanie Trussell, Democrat incumbents JB Pritzker and Juliana Stratton and Libertarian Scott Schluter and John Phillips.

Other constitutional offices are for attorney general, secretary of state, comptroller and treasurer.

Midterm elections also cover races for U.S. Congress, the Illinois General Assembly, county boards, regional superintendents and some judicial positions.