Halloween decoration bragging rights in the Sauk Valley

Who’s got some of the best Halloween doorstep decor in the Sauk Valley?

If you think your Halloween house offers an interesting thematic twist, is filled with spooky spirits or if it harkens back to an old-fashioned haunted mansion, we’d like to see them. Plainly said, if its scary or fun, then please submit it.

Send us one photo of your Halloween-themed house in a .jpg format to the “Press Releases” link on our Contact Us page at https://www.shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/forms/press-releases/ Put Front Door Frights in the “news or event” field.

In the description field, be sure to include the name of the photographer, the names of the homeowners or residents, the street and town address of the house, the names of the people who took part in decorating and any interesting factoids about the creativity in the design (such as, if you know how much fishing line was used to suspend a giant spider or how many tombstone markers adorn your graveyard).

Of course, please include the contact information that appears on the form.

We eagerly look forward to publishing the best submissions. So send in yours and encourage your friends who are also in the Halloween house decorating community to contribute. We hate to impose a deadline, but we’d like all submissions to be in by Oct. 24. We’ll select the best using our in-house Fright-O-Meter. (The best ones always bury the needle ...)

There’s no prize — but you will have the satisfaction of knowing you’ve upheld the spirit of Halloween in your neighborhood.