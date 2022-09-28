Business update: Aubree’s Fun World offers a place for kids in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – Aubree’s Fun World arcade has opened at 707 First Ave., next to Pizza Hut.

The family-friendly hangout features a Rabbids-themed virtual reality roller coaster, various arcade cabinets, pinball machines, and even a giant-sized game of Hungry Hungry Hippos.

The arcade is free to enter, and kids load money onto a card they can swipe to play games. The card also keeps track of the tickets they win, which the children can use to purchase prizes.

“It’s about time that there was something in this area for kids,” Rock Falls resident Amanda Peppers said. “We normally have to go out of town to find something like this, and the kids just love it here.”

Owner Brick Boss bought the building a year ago and has been slowly remodeling it with partner Tonya Smith. Boss also owns Boss Roofing-Siding Experts in Rock Falls.

“We knew the community needed a place for kids. Somewhere to hang out or have a special birthday party,” Boss said. “The community has always supported us at Boss Roofing, and this is our way of giving back.”

The arcade is open every day from 3 p.m. – 11 p.m. and also features a small kitchen serving pizza, pretzels, boneless wings, other hot appetizers, and alcohol for adults. Call 815-716-8410 for more information or to book a party.