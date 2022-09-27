GoFundMe created to pay funeral expense of Dixon man who exited car during fight

DIXON – The family of a Dixon man who died Saturday of injuries suffered when he exited a moving car during a fight with the driver has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for his funeral expenses.

Yishmael Q. Sneed, 28, was a passenger in a car driven by Derrick L. Flynn, 39, of Dixon.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Palmyra Road around 1:30 a.m. on a report of a man injured in a traffic incident. Sneed was taken to KSB Hospital, were he died shortly after, police said.

His mother, Sharese Sneed, is organizing the fundraiser.

“My son Yishmael (mael) was my best friend; he was funny and could always put a smile on anyone’s face,” she posted on the GoFundMe page.

“He had a caring heart and was a hard worker. Yishmael was very adventurous and loved life to the fullest. Yishmael had a great future ahead of him ... But sadly, he was taken from us too soon due to Domestic Violence.”

She hopes to raise $10,000 “to give him a beautiful homecoming.”

Go to www.gofundme.com and search for Yishmael Sneed to donate.

Derrick L. Flynn (Dixon Police Department)

Flynn is charged with aggravated battery and obstructing justice, both felonies, and with misdemeanor DUI and domestic battery.

He refused a blood draw at the hospital, which is why he was charged with obstruction, Chief Steve Howell has said.

Aggravated battery carries two to five years in prison, obstructing justice one to four years.