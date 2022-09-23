Rock Falls High School approves budget

ROCK FALLS – The Rock Falls High School Board approved a balanced budget after holding a public hearing and voting on the measure during its regular meeting Wednesday.

The spending plan up for public review called for $11.7 million in expenditures. Expected revenue is $11.9 million.

Most of the spending will be in the district’s Education Fund, at more than $10 million.

In other action:

The board approved the employment of Rosha Venema as finance specialist and Mireya Guerrero Ortiz as an English language tutor. It also approved the resignation of Brad Nailor as assistant boys basketball coach.

The board approved the resignation of board member Roger Carlson.

As an information item, the administration said parent-teacher conferences will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 and Oct. 17.

The next board meeting will be Oct. 19.

A school improvement day will be Monday, Oct. 31, with an 11:30 a.m. dismissal.