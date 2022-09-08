In Whiteside County sheriff’s race, incumbent calls challenger’s use of ‘war’ troubling

MORRISON – John Booker, incumbent candidate for Whiteside County sheriff, said his opponent’s description of the 2022 campaign as a “war” is uncalled for.

“Calling this election a ‘war’ is very troubling,” said Booker, a Democrat, in a news release issued Wednesday. “If the last few years have taught us anything, they have taught us that candidates should be responsible in their messages to voters.”

Mike Lewis is the Republican candidate in the race.

Lewis is Tampico police chief and a former Whiteside County sheriff’s deputy who made his comments during a campaign stop by Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey on Saturday in Rock Falls.

Candidates for sheriff in Whiteside County, incumbent Democrat John Booker and Republican challenger Mike Lewis. (Shaw Local News Network files)

Lewis said Saturday that school safety was his top priority and that a greater police presence and community participation was needed. He said he would use mounted officers to patrol school grounds.

Then Lewis ascribed to the Democratic party that its main aims are the confiscation of guns, the defunding of police agencies and socialism.

“This election is not an election, it’s a war right now,” Lewis said, in part. He said he stands against such an agenda.

In response, Booker said in four years as sheriff he had not taken away any gun that was in legal possession and had advocated for increased funding for police. As for socialism, Booker said, “I just have no idea what on earth he is talking about.”

The issue of law enforcement was broached by Bailey when he asserted that the Chicago Police Departments had more than 1,700 unfilled positions. That exact number is in dispute. According to an Aug. 31 story by the Chicago Sun Times, the Chicago Office of Budget and Management reported 1,408 vacancies and an aide to the mayor’s office reported 1,080 vacancies among patrol officers and detectives.