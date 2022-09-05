Collegiate achievements and honors for Sauk Valley-area students

College students from the Sauk Valley area who achieve academic recognition.

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Spring Commencement

Dixon. Gretchen Bushman, Bachelor of Science, Communication Sciences and Disorders

Western Illinois University

Summer Dean’s List

Erie. Bailey C Youngberg

Morrison. Terrie Carroll

Forreston. Gavin M Fuchs

Shannon. Kaylee N Hammer

Bradley University

College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Award in Environmental Science

West Brooklyn. Pamela Taylor

Undergraduate Summer Research and Artistry Award

West Brooklyn. Pamela Taylor

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts Cohort selections

Dixon. Laynie Berkey

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Spring graduates

Byron. Eryn Murphy, Bachelor of Science, Health Promotion, Magna Cum Laude

Erie. Alexis Verkruysse, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Cum Laude

Morrison. Kaleb Banks, Bachelor of Science, Wildlife Ecology and Mgt, Cum Laude

Morningside University

May and summer graduates

Erie. Shannon Fry, Master of Science in Nursing

Concordia University Wisconsin

Spring Honors

Forreston. Sierra Reining.

Mount Carroll. Natalie Limesand

Illinois Wesleyan University

Spring Dean’s List

Dixon. Kate Bonnell

Oregon. Jadyn Bothe

Polo. Cole Faivre, Valeria Viteri-Pflucker

Morrison. Cassie Osborn

Jadyn Bothe, of Oregon, IL, a first-year majoring in Neuroscience.

Western Illinois University

Summer graduates

Byron. Nolan J Bielskis, Bachelor of Science, Law Enforcement & Justice Administration

Forreston. Gavin M Fuchs, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science

Rock Falls. Kristen Lynn Shumard, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership

Sterling. Emily A Heitman, Bachelor of Science, Law Enforcement & Justice Administration; Keonna C Lauts, Bachelor of Business, Management

Northern Illinois University

Summer Graduation List

Byron. Caleb Denton, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering

Creston. Abigail Kerns, Bachelor of Science, Nursing

Dixon. Jennifer LeMoine, Bachelor of Arts, Environmental Studies; Jill Silvest, Master of Science in Education, Educational Administration

Leaf River. Samantha Poe, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Art Studio and Design - Art Studio

Morrison. Kay Smith, Bachelor of General Studies, General Emphasis; Micheal Baumann, Master of Science in Education, Physical Education - Exercise Physiology

Prophetstown. Zachary Stanhoff, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics - General Mathematics

Rochelle. Sandra Galvan, Master of Science, Applied Human Development & Family Sciences: Marriage and Family Therapy; Laura Lopez, Bachelor of Science, Nursing; Kyle Seebach, Master of Science, Data Analytics

Sterling. Natalie Ramos, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology

Steward. Kelly Wakefield, Master of Science in Education, SPED-Assistive Technology Used by Persons with Visual Impairments

University of Illinois

Spring Dean’s list

Dixon. Cadyn Grafton, Grace Mitchell, Paige Stees, Emma Rapp, Kaitlyn Ortgiesen, Ashley Winters, Julia Heller, Anna Logan.

Franklin Grove. Connor Colby.

Sublette. Margaret Vaessen.

Erie. Kadin Shaheen.

Morrison. Lindsey Houldson.

Prophetstown. Emily Brooks, Sydney Minseen.

Rock Falls. Kassandra Estrella, Andrew Cannell.

Sterling. Brianna Juarez, Hunter Carrell, Grace Gould, Michael Frank, Brooke Wilson, Priscila Espinoza Castillo.

Mount Carroll. Trevor Bickelhaupt, Olivia Charles, Brianna Brice.

Savanna. Chance Williams.

Byron. Hector Hernandez.

Oregon. Claudia Reckamp.

Polo. Gabriel Boothe, Molly Duncan, Teagan Prescott.

Rochelle. Sterling Devers, Addison Curtis, Tara Leininger,

Stillman Valley. Brooke Mickey.

University of Illinois

Bronze tablet list

Sterling. Kolten Conckle, liberal arts and sciences

Polo. Molly Duncan, agricultural, consumer and environmental sciences

University of Illinois

Spring Semester graduates

Amboy. Lauren Gerdes. Master of Human Resources and Industrial Relations. Human Resources and Industrial Relations

Dixon. Patrick Johnson. Grainger Engineering. Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering. Industrial Engineering

Dixon. Ashley Winters. Liberal Arts and Sciences. Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences. Political Science

Sterling. Briana Emini. Education. Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. Elementary Education

Milledgeville. Kelley Parks. Master of Science in Agricultural Leadership, Education, and Communications Agricultural Leadership, Education, and Communications

Savanna. Jordan Anderson. Liberal Arts and Sciences. Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences. Communication

Savanna. Glen Johnston. Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Leadership, Education, and Communications. Agricultural Leadership, Education, and Communications

Morrison. Krysta Mapes. Master of Science in Library and Information Science. Library and Information Science

Morrison. Brenna Rickels. Master of Accounting Science. Accountancy

Rock Falls. Daniela Cervantes. Grainger Engineering. Bachelor of Science in Computer Science. Computer Science

Rock Falls. Karley Crady. Media. Bachelor of Science in Journalism. Journalism

Rock Falls. Nolan Moeller. Master of Science in Accountancy. Accountancy

Rock Falls. Faith Sandrock. Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Consumer Economics. Agricultural and Consumer Economics

Sterling. Mitchell Clodfelter. Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Consumer Economics. Agricultural and Consumer Economics

Sterling. Kolten Conklen. Hunter-Scott. Liberal Arts and Sciences. Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences. Global Studies. East Asian Languages and Cultures. Highest Distinction. Summa Cum Laude

Sterling. Brianna Juarez. Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences. Animal Sciences

Sterling. Sarah Ogg. Liberal Arts and Sciences. Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences. Molecular and Cellular Biology

Sterling. Logan Rocha. Grainger Engineering. Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering. Computer Engineering

Sterling. Jerry Rodriguez. Fine and Applied Arts. Bachelor of Science in Architectural Studies. Architectural Studies

Sterling. Katelyn Smoot. Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences. Animal Sciences

Sterling. Jacqueline Walters. Master of Science in Agricultural Education. Agricultural Education

Ashton. Seth McMillan. Master of Science in Agricultural Leadership, Education, and Communications. Agricultural Leadership, Education, and Communications

Byron. Annabella Andreen. Applied Health Sciences. Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Health Sciences. Interdisciplinary Health Sciences. Highest Honors

Byron. Rachael Bell. Grainger Engineering. Bachelor of Science in Bioengineering. Bioengineering

Byron. Eric Hoshaw. Grainger Engineering. Bachelor of Science in Engineering Physics. Engineering Physics

Dixon. Tayla Schwarz. Liberal Arts and Sciences. Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences. Psychology

Forreston. Christian Groenewold. Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. Civil Engineering, Honors

Forreston. Christina Lewis. Master of Education in Education Policy, Organization and Leadership. Education Policy, Organization and Leadership

Monroe Center. Caroline HIckey. Education. Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education. Early Childhood Education

Monroe Center. Joseph Madrid. Fine and Applied Arts. Bachelor of Science in Architectural Studies. Architectural Studies

Oregon. Benjamin Libman. Media. Bachelor of Science in Advertising. Advertising

Oregon. Paul Reckamp. Master of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering. Electrical and Computer Engineering

Oregon. Sophie West. Liberal Arts and Sciences. Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences. English

Polo. Molly Duncan. Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. Bachelor of Science in Crop Sciences. Crop Sciences. Highest Honors

Polo. Randal Gabaldon. Gies Business. Bachelor of Science in Finance and in Marketing

Finance. Marketing

Rochelle. Sarena Abdallah. Applied Health Sciences. Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology. Kinesiology. High Honors

Rochelle. Lizette Mendoza-Hernandez. Liberal Arts and Sciences. Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences. Political Science. Spanish

Rochelle. Victoria Reidenbach. Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. Bachelor of Science in Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences. Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences