Collegiate achievements and honors for Sauk Valley-area students

College students from the Sauk Valley area who achieve academic recognition.
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Spring Commencement
Dixon. Gretchen Bushman, Bachelor of Science, Communication Sciences and Disorders
Western Illinois University
Summer Dean’s List
Erie. Bailey C Youngberg
Morrison. Terrie Carroll
Forreston. Gavin M Fuchs
Shannon. Kaylee N Hammer
Bradley University
College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Award in Environmental Science
West Brooklyn. Pamela Taylor
Undergraduate Summer Research and Artistry Award
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts Cohort selections
Dixon. Laynie Berkey
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
Spring graduates
Byron. Eryn Murphy, Bachelor of Science, Health Promotion, Magna Cum Laude
Erie. Alexis Verkruysse, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Cum Laude
Morrison. Kaleb Banks, Bachelor of Science, Wildlife Ecology and Mgt, Cum Laude
Morningside University
May and summer graduates
Erie. Shannon Fry, Master of Science in Nursing
Concordia University Wisconsin
Spring Honors
Forreston. Sierra Reining.
Mount Carroll. Natalie Limesand
Illinois Wesleyan University
Spring Dean’s List
Dixon. Kate Bonnell
Oregon. Jadyn Bothe
Polo. Cole Faivre, Valeria Viteri-Pflucker
Morrison. Cassie Osborn
Summer graduates
Byron. Nolan J Bielskis, Bachelor of Science, Law Enforcement & Justice Administration
Forreston. Gavin M Fuchs, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science
Rock Falls. Kristen Lynn Shumard, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership
Sterling. Emily A Heitman, Bachelor of Science, Law Enforcement & Justice Administration; Keonna C Lauts, Bachelor of Business, Management
Northern Illinois University
Summer Graduation List
Byron. Caleb Denton, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering
Creston. Abigail Kerns, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
Dixon. Jennifer LeMoine, Bachelor of Arts, Environmental Studies; Jill Silvest, Master of Science in Education, Educational Administration
Leaf River. Samantha Poe, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Art Studio and Design - Art Studio
Morrison. Kay Smith, Bachelor of General Studies, General Emphasis; Micheal Baumann, Master of Science in Education, Physical Education - Exercise Physiology
Prophetstown. Zachary Stanhoff, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics - General Mathematics
Rochelle. Sandra Galvan, Master of Science, Applied Human Development & Family Sciences: Marriage and Family Therapy; Laura Lopez, Bachelor of Science, Nursing; Kyle Seebach, Master of Science, Data Analytics
Sterling. Natalie Ramos, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
Steward. Kelly Wakefield, Master of Science in Education, SPED-Assistive Technology Used by Persons with Visual Impairments
University of Illinois
Spring Dean’s list
Dixon. Cadyn Grafton, Grace Mitchell, Paige Stees, Emma Rapp, Kaitlyn Ortgiesen, Ashley Winters, Julia Heller, Anna Logan.
Franklin Grove. Connor Colby.
Sublette. Margaret Vaessen.
Erie. Kadin Shaheen.
Morrison. Lindsey Houldson.
Prophetstown. Emily Brooks, Sydney Minseen.
Rock Falls. Kassandra Estrella, Andrew Cannell.
Sterling. Brianna Juarez, Hunter Carrell, Grace Gould, Michael Frank, Brooke Wilson, Priscila Espinoza Castillo.
Mount Carroll. Trevor Bickelhaupt, Olivia Charles, Brianna Brice.
Savanna. Chance Williams.
Byron. Hector Hernandez.
Oregon. Claudia Reckamp.
Polo. Gabriel Boothe, Molly Duncan, Teagan Prescott.
Rochelle. Sterling Devers, Addison Curtis, Tara Leininger,
Stillman Valley. Brooke Mickey.
University of Illinois
Bronze tablet list
Sterling. Kolten Conckle, liberal arts and sciences
Polo. Molly Duncan, agricultural, consumer and environmental sciences
University of Illinois
Spring Semester graduates
Amboy. Lauren Gerdes. Master of Human Resources and Industrial Relations. Human Resources and Industrial Relations
Dixon. Patrick Johnson. Grainger Engineering. Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering. Industrial Engineering
Dixon. Ashley Winters. Liberal Arts and Sciences. Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences. Political Science
Sterling. Briana Emini. Education. Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. Elementary Education
Milledgeville. Kelley Parks. Master of Science in Agricultural Leadership, Education, and Communications Agricultural Leadership, Education, and Communications
Savanna. Jordan Anderson. Liberal Arts and Sciences. Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences. Communication
Savanna. Glen Johnston. Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Leadership, Education, and Communications. Agricultural Leadership, Education, and Communications
Morrison. Krysta Mapes. Master of Science in Library and Information Science. Library and Information Science
Morrison. Brenna Rickels. Master of Accounting Science. Accountancy
Rock Falls. Daniela Cervantes. Grainger Engineering. Bachelor of Science in Computer Science. Computer Science
Rock Falls. Karley Crady. Media. Bachelor of Science in Journalism. Journalism
Rock Falls. Nolan Moeller. Master of Science in Accountancy. Accountancy
Rock Falls. Faith Sandrock. Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Consumer Economics. Agricultural and Consumer Economics
Sterling. Mitchell Clodfelter. Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Consumer Economics. Agricultural and Consumer Economics
Sterling. Kolten Conklen. Hunter-Scott. Liberal Arts and Sciences. Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences. Global Studies. East Asian Languages and Cultures. Highest Distinction. Summa Cum Laude
Sterling. Brianna Juarez. Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences. Animal Sciences
Sterling. Sarah Ogg. Liberal Arts and Sciences. Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences. Molecular and Cellular Biology
Sterling. Logan Rocha. Grainger Engineering. Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering. Computer Engineering
Sterling. Jerry Rodriguez. Fine and Applied Arts. Bachelor of Science in Architectural Studies. Architectural Studies
Sterling. Katelyn Smoot. Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences. Animal Sciences
Sterling. Jacqueline Walters. Master of Science in Agricultural Education. Agricultural Education
Ashton. Seth McMillan. Master of Science in Agricultural Leadership, Education, and Communications. Agricultural Leadership, Education, and Communications
Byron. Annabella Andreen. Applied Health Sciences. Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Health Sciences. Interdisciplinary Health Sciences. Highest Honors
Byron. Rachael Bell. Grainger Engineering. Bachelor of Science in Bioengineering. Bioengineering
Byron. Eric Hoshaw. Grainger Engineering. Bachelor of Science in Engineering Physics. Engineering Physics
Dixon. Tayla Schwarz. Liberal Arts and Sciences. Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences. Psychology
Forreston. Christian Groenewold. Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. Civil Engineering, Honors
Forreston. Christina Lewis. Master of Education in Education Policy, Organization and Leadership. Education Policy, Organization and Leadership
Monroe Center. Caroline HIckey. Education. Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education. Early Childhood Education
Monroe Center. Joseph Madrid. Fine and Applied Arts. Bachelor of Science in Architectural Studies. Architectural Studies
Oregon. Benjamin Libman. Media. Bachelor of Science in Advertising. Advertising
Oregon. Paul Reckamp. Master of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering. Electrical and Computer Engineering
Oregon. Sophie West. Liberal Arts and Sciences. Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences. English
Polo. Molly Duncan. Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. Bachelor of Science in Crop Sciences. Crop Sciences. Highest Honors
Polo. Randal Gabaldon. Gies Business. Bachelor of Science in Finance and in Marketing
Finance. Marketing
Rochelle. Sarena Abdallah. Applied Health Sciences. Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology. Kinesiology. High Honors
Rochelle. Lizette Mendoza-Hernandez. Liberal Arts and Sciences. Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences. Political Science. Spanish
Rochelle. Victoria Reidenbach. Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. Bachelor of Science in Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences. Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences