Shutter to Think: Reflected

Amboy's downtown is reflected in the headlamp of a hot rod Aug. 28 during the annual Depot Days car show. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Many new photography students in art school often will lean on reflections or shadows as an initial outlet of their creative expression. And those of us who are long away from these learning establishments still do.

It’s hard to argue that the perfect place to reflect on reflections would be a giant car show. With gleaming chrome and body panels polished with a forest of carnauba, these mobile machines of art not only reflect the pride of their owners but also reflect the downtown, its visitors, other cars and a stray photographer or two.

There’s a whole other world to be seen here – one that’s often distorted or sometimes marred with a speck that reminds the viewer that you’re seeing an alternate reality.

I guess that’s why ones with a creative bent might be drawn to these fantastic places: They’re a break from the normally observable space.

With shadows, it’s being devoid of light. With reflections, it’s that backward look.

One of my favorite uses of reflection in photography is an image by influential photographer Robert Frank with his work “Trolley – New Orleans.” The windows above the riders mimic their subconscious in a warped and unclear present – a wonderful document of street photography.

– Alex T. Paschal, follow me on Instagram @svmphotogs or message me at apaschal@shawmedia.com.