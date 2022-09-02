Amboy CNC, fabrication company expanding into Rock Falls building vacated by PIM Inc.

ROCK FALLS – An Amboy parts machining and fabrication business will be moving into space recently left vacant by a Rock Falls cover manufacturer.
Jeffrey Frazier of Byron, owner of Products in Motion Inc., sold the 15,000-square-foot building at 804 E. 11th St. to a leasing company for Addison Precision Products Inc. for $350,000, Whiteside County records show, and moved operations to South Beloit.
PIM had five employees, one of whom moved with the company, which had been in Rock Falls since 2014, said Frazier, who also is president of its engineered products division.
PIM makes bellows, iron cad bellows, walk on duty roll-up covers, extruded aluminum apron covers, steel cover replacement wipers, molded/fabricated way wipers and many other engineered and custom cover products.
Its motto is, “If your product is in motion, we can protect it.”
Addison, also known as Sauk Valley Manufacturing, has been in business 25 years and has two locations, the 16,000-square-foot computerized numerical control shop at 200 E. Kellen Drive in Amboy and the 4,000-square-foot fabrication shop at 563 Raynor Road in Dixon.
It does CNC lathe and milling, gear shaping and hobbing, screw machining, shearing, rolling, welding and powder coating, among other kinds of CNC machining and fabrication work.
It will move the Dixon plant into the new building, probably within the next month or month and a half, said Steve Counihan, Addison’s vice president and general manager.
The new building just needs a few modifications, not a complete remodeling, Counihan said.
Addison also will move some equipment from Amboy to Rock Falls to free up some space there.
The expansion means they company will take on a few more workers, who have been hired, he said.