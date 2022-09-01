5 Things: Rock Falls sculptures stand tall while Sublette samples best in craft beer

Labor Day Weekend arrives and the forecast for Monday is clear with temps in the low 80s.

Are we certain we want summer to end?

For many people it’s a chance for that last big cookout or lazy day spent at their favorite swimmin’ hole.

But if you like music, the majesty of sculpture, a rugged hike or just a chance to sample the local brews — then this week’s 5 Things to do in the Sauk Valley is just for you.

615 COLLECTIVE The Six One Five Collective, featuring, from left, Sarah Darling, Michael Logen, Nicole Witt, and Shelly Fairchild, will perform Saturday at Timber Lake Playhouse. (Photo by Alysse Gafkjen Studio, used with permission)

1 Hit songwriters. The Six One Five Collective will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at Timber Lake Playhouse in Mount Carroll. The group’s four Grammy-nominated artists are steeped in the musical mix of Country, Americana, Folk and Pop. The show includes hit songs they’ve written for other artists: Kelly Clarkson, Kesha, George Strait, Lee Brice, Ingrid Andress, Marc Broussard and Sister Hazel. Tickets are $30.

Chicago artist John Adduci is seen near his work “X Marks the Spot?” in Rock Falls in 2021. A new set of sculptures are set to be unveiled on Saturday — replacing eight others — as part of the "living" exhibit. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

2 Striking sculptures. RB&W Park’s eight new sculptures will be unveiled during the Art in the Park Sculpture Walk, 5 p.m. Saturday along the Rock Falls Riverfront. These new sculptures find themselves amid the two permanent ones — “Nemesis” and “Apparition Smoosh.” The festivities start at 2 p.m., however. Sculptors will be on hand to discuss their creations. Local artists will be showcased, as well, and selling their artwork. The food vendors are Rustic Oven Woodfire Pizza and Coaches Cookies. The Rock River Jazz Band led by Josh Duffee on drums will perform.

3 Slake that thirst. The Hops and Harmony beer tasting event returns to Sublette Centennial Park from 4 to 9 p.m. SAturday. Some of the best brewers in northern Illinois will participate. Beer tasting from 4 to 6 p.m. costs $30. The beer garden is open from 6 to 9 p.m. and costs $10. Live music by Irene Entropy and Kirkland.

4 Sun sets on the Square. The last event for Music at the Square is a 5:30 p.m. Friday scheduled performance of the The Belle Rangers at John Dixon Park in Dixon.

Sentinel Trail is one of the many trails at Mississippi Palisades State Park near Savanna, from an undated file photo. (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

5 Labor Day Road Trip. Things will be fairly quiet in the Sauk Valley on Monday. Why not plan a road trip? EnjoyIllinois, the state’s tourism arm, suggests the following “hidden gems” as northern Illinois getaways. First, the water’s fine and there’s hiking opportunities aplenty at Lake Le-Aqua-Na State Recreation Area in Lena. If biking is your thing, then the Rock Island Trail State Park should be your destination. As for natural treasures, seek out the limestone caves at Mississippi Palisades State Park in Savanna.

Do you have information on an upcoming event or attraction? Be sure to let us know about it. Please submit information for Sauk Valley Media’s weekly calendars to news@saukvalley.com. Include a contact person and phone number.