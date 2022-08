Whiteside County Fair results in culinary

James Lopez, 12, of Erie, Ryan Peppers, 14, of Morrison, Navonna Lopez, 13, of Erie, Elley Weidel, 13, of Erie, Nevada Wells, 13, of Erie, and Jordyn Adams, 13, of Erie, from left, smile before getting on the Sizzler ride at the 151st Whiteside County Fair in Morrison on Thursday, Aug. 18. (Sarah Ford for Shaw Media)