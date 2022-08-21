Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed Aug. 5-12

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Carol Mohr Estate, Matthew and Jeffrey Mohr, Jennifer Stewart and Patricia Timm to Martha Bogott Dowell, 2009 Strawberry Lane, Sterling, $199,900.

⋅ Christopher M. and Rachel A. Price to Craig D. and Amy J. Stanford, 10850 Garden Plain Road, Morrison, $150,500.

⋅ Gloria Agnew Estate, Dane and Shawn Agnew and Megan Greul to Traci L. Mask, 501 Main St., Erie, $130,000.

⋅ Nelson Properties LLC to Miranda C. Moen, 401 E. Sixth St., Rock Falls, $132,000.

⋅ Esther M. Mohns to Eric Calhoun, 10349 Fenton Road, Fenton, $79,900.

⋅ Todd and Shaunda Tiesman to Todd A. Mueller Trust, one parcel on Fourth Street, Fulton, $120,000.

⋅ Nancy S. Butt to Kenneth W. Miller, 1501 E. 24th Place, Sterling, $129,900.

⋅ David C. and Erma Lorraine Wahl to L. Edward Ebersohl, two parcels on Grandview Drive, Sterling, $20,000.

⋅ Michael L. Knott to Lois E. and Joseph P. Spencer Jr., 1007 Fourth St., Fulton, $40,000.

⋅ Derek A. Johnson to Susan Winters, 1005 Ninth Ave., Rock Falls, $67,500.

⋅ Tyler J. and Ashlee M. Mendenhall to Chase R. Swanson, 403 W. Sixth St., Prophetstown, $82,000.

⋅ Dustin and Jodi Thompson to Ashley E. Fishman, 1822 Second Ave., Sterling, $138,000.

⋅ Tamitha Mae Beattie, now Hutchison, to Rachael and Lucas Randall Despain, 5071 Garden Plain Road, Fulton, $235,000.

⋅ Becki L. Damhoff Estate, Zachary P. and Abram R. Houzenga and David A. Damhoff to Derik S. and Nina K. Damhoff, one parcel on Prairie Center Road, Morrison, $300,000.

⋅ Becki L. Damhoff Estate, Zachary P. and Abram R. Houzenga and David A. Damhoff to Dustin D. and Jackie M. Damhoff, one parcel on Hazel Road, Morrison, $540,000.

⋅ Santos Chavez to Johnny J. Cruz, 1404 Dillon Ave., Sterling, $13,500.

⋅ Wendy Wells to Harkness Properties LLC, 1840 First Ave., Sterling (formerly Wells Family Dentistry), $425,000.

⋅ Gyneth Yvonne Partridge and Kala Maxwell to Raymond E. Weidel, 311 Dixon Ave., Rock Falls, $55,000.

⋅ Eugene M. Weigant to Jonathon Hurd and Otis Varden, apartment buildings at 401 and 402 Circle Drive, Rock Falls, $320,000.

⋅ Esther M. Bohms to Javier Sandoval, 1006 Seventh Ave., Rock Falls, $129,000.

⋅ Douglas A. and Nancy A. Nelson to Tanner and Ariel Seidel, 506 E. Second St., Rock Falls, $159,900.

⋅ Danny R. and Sandra K. Ivey to Michael J. Borell, 717 Broadway, Sterling, $121,000.

⋅ Gregg A. and Krista A. Sikkema to Home Cash Offer Pros LLC, 2105 Sixth St., Fulton, $18,000.

⋅ Susan A. Wilson and Virginia L. Silvey to Alejandro Perez, 404 N. Base St., Morrison, $185,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Juan M. Garcia Jr. to Julia Hernandez, 1207 Harvey Drive, Sterling, $0.

⋅ David R. Brebner to Esther Taylor, 303 W. 20th St., Rock Falls, $0.

⋅ James A. and Denise L. Zink to Gary L. Jones, 21746 Tampico Road, Sterling, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Trust No. RLH971 and SLH 97 and Harding Trust, Richard L. and Sandra L. Harding, trustees, to Jonathon M. Hurd and Otis M. Varden, 403 Circle Drive, Rock Falls, $81,000.

⋅ Larry G. and Mary R. McCormick Trust to Dennis and Brooke Weidman, one parcel on East 36th Street, Sterling, $35,000.

Executors deed

⋅ Lawrence Nusbaum Estate to Laura Christine Thomsen, 1507 First Ave., Rock Falls, $50,000.

Deeds

⋅ Cim Income Nav Inc. to Cypress Merger Sub LLC, 1113 12th St., Erie (Dollar General), $1,181,775.

⋅ Lena M. Petty to Furr Family Trust, Douglas E. and Sally A. Furr, trustees, 30490 Prairie St., Rock Falls, $40,000.

⋅ Loren J. and Dorothy E. Schlomer Trust to Amazing Grace of Sterling DBA Faith Christian Fellowship, 10118 Brian Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Nicholas D. Payne to Colin D. and Abigail M. Shields, 25 E. Bluff St., Amboy, $187,000.

⋅ Janelle Delhotal to Lane L. and Melissa M. Eisenberg, 310 E. Wasson Road, Amboy, $189,000.

⋅ Lane L. and Melissa M. Eisenberg to Peak Real Property LLC, 116 N. Jefferson Ave., Amboy, $145,000.

⋅ Joseph B. and Casey N. Blomberg to Robert Louis Enlow, 611 S. Dixon Ave., $50,966.

⋅ Sandra A. McCune to Tammy L. Wallace, 1210 W. Second St., Dixon, $72,900.

⋅ Frances M. Kessel to Ed Temes, one parcel in Amboy Township, $3,000.

⋅ Christopher M. Davis to Donna M. Smith, block 24, lot 245, Woodhaven Lakes, sublette, $13,000.

⋅ Francis and Margie Manning to Terrence G. and Sinclair Gallagher, block 3, lot 83, Woodhaven Lakes, sublette, $75,000.

⋅ Erica and Larry Sanza to Erin Michelle and Jason Albert Heldman, block 5, lot 85, Woodhaven Lakes, sublette, $12,220.

⋅ United Asset Management LLC to DY Holdings LLC, 103 W. Lincoln Highway, Franklin Grove, $60,000.

⋅ Abbey J. Blackbourn, also Krivak, to Abbey and Joe Krivak, 1215 Elm Place, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Colin D. and Abigail M. Shields to Justin T. Sherman, 203 E. McKenney St., Dixon, $193,000.

⋅ Debra Sue Wallingford to Brandon Hey and Allison Shank, 1979 Lenox Road, Dixon, $246,500.

⋅ Nicholas Hermes and Kimberly J. Bruno to Patrick M. Sleik, one parcel in Palmyra Township, $17,000.

⋅ David T. Schlesinger to Mary A. Kelly Trust No. 1, Mary A. Kelly, trustee, two parcels of farmland in Wyoming Township, $3,012,750.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Ryan Gullstrand to Eric T. Gullstrand, 304 S. Gilson Ave., Amboy, $0.

⋅ Debra Holder and Harold Wayne Cook to Donald and Sharon Sawyer, 104 Eells Ave., Dixon, $800.

⋅ Felicisima E. and Leonardo B. Ilagan to Luz P. and King James Kristoffer P. Abad, block 26, lot 67, Woodhaven Lakes, sublette, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Catherine H. Muetza Revocable Living Trust, Catherine H. Muetza, trustee, to Laurence and Donna J. Lulich, 911 Melugins Grove Road, Compton, $402,000.

⋅ Tom and Connie Broderick Trust, Connie A. Broderick, trustee, to Robert J. and Wendy A. Olson, one parcel of farmland in May Township, $0.

⋅ Jerry N. Busby Living Trust, Jerry N. Busby, trustee, to Katherine and Scott Schlesinger, 755 German Road, Paw Paw, $939,070.

⋅ Trust No. 40-362200, First Midwest Bank and Old National Bank, trustees, to Clare J. Johnson, two parcels of farmland in Willow Creek Township, $0.

⋅ Trust No. 9416, First Midwest Bank and Old National Bank, trustees, to Clare J. Johnson, four parcels of farmland in Alto Township, $0.

Sheriff’s deed

⋅ Sheriff John Simonton and Benjamin and Tara A. Steingraber to Rock River Housing Trust, 560 Meadow Lane, Dixon, $119,000.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

⋅ G&W Land Co. Inc. to Matthew J. Rogers, 146 plus one lot on S. Russell Road, Oregon, $16,000.

⋅ Timothy J. Gene Mendez to Haywell LLC Westwood, 1016 Carrie Ave., Rochelle, $125,200.

⋅ Heath D. and Christine A. Raley to Brittany Williams, 408 Linda Ave., Rochelle, $164,000.

⋅ Lisa Meitl to Lark Alan Leeser, 209 Cuyahoga Drive, Dixon, $2,500.

⋅ Frank R. Nasca to Shawn Shepherd, 402 W. Fulton St., Polo, $20,000.

⋅ Daniel and Lori Miller to Christopher T. and Michele L. Hornung, 101 W. Washington St., Forreston, $89,500.

⋅ Nathan D. and Amanda S. Boettner to Victor J. Francque, 113 W. Meadows Court, Forreston, $166,000.

⋅ Jacob F. and Heather M. Hatch to Nonia B. Blood, 302 Illinois St., Oregon, $290,000.

⋅ Robert W. and Margaret L. Streit to Nicholas R. Leisberg, 2260 S. Chamberlain Road, Lindenwood, $306,500.

⋅ Myers Family Farms LP to Andrew Mugrage, one parcel in Byron Township, $130,000.

⋅ Michael and Nicole Lanning to Randal L. and Karen L. Tucker, 3976 W. Broad St., Grand Detour, $105,000.

⋅ Doane Holding Inc. to Thomas and Barbara Songaila, one parcel in Pine Rock Township, Oregon, $80,495.

⋅ Curt D. and Tandy L. Howard to Casey Howard, 5135 S. Ridge Road, Oregon, $270,000.

⋅ Putnam Group LLC to Seldal Properties LLC, 318, 320, 322, 324 and 326 Lincoln Highway, Rochelle, $585,000.

⋅ Scott K. and Sandra L. Greenfield to Bradlee R. and Tessa C. Baker, 5669 E. Greatview Drive, Byron, $637,756.

Quit claim deed

⋅ Hickory Ridge III LLC to Spencer L. and Karen A. Hayden, one parcel in Flagg Township, Rochelle, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Audrey J. Stuckenberg Family Trust, Audrey J. Stckenberg, trustee, to Shane Randall Reiniche, 306 S. First Ave., Forreston, $117,000.

⋅ Dorothy L. Weaver Revocable Trust 1, Larry D. Weaver, trustee, to Edward C. Beers, 203 W. Elkhorn St., Polo, $85,000.

⋅ Patricia Sue Day Medicaid Income Trust 11201164, Patricia Sue Day, trustee, to Jonathan D. and Angela L. Martin Bakener, 2320 W. Oregon Trail Road, Oregon, $282,500.

⋅ Martin R. Wolfe Trust, Martin R. Wolfe, trustee, to Oregon Trail Real Ag Management LLC, two parcels in Pine Creek Township, Oregon, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office