August 20, 2022
Sterling Police release photographs connected to report of an armed robbery

By Troy E. Taylor
Sterling Police Department seeks information on this person in connection with an armed robbery Saturday morning at the Dollar General on West Fourth Street. (Surveillance photo from Sterling Police Department)

STERLING — Sterling Police Department seeks information about a report of an armed robbery that took place at 8:38 a.m. Saturday at the Dollar General at 1106 West Fourth St.

The police issued two surveillance photographs. People who can identify the person in the photographs are asked to call the department at 815-632-6640 or Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.

According to a news release issued by police Detective Tabatha Justice, a person entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money from a cashier. No one was injured in the interaction.

